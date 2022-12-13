ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
KJCT8

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground

There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado Department of Public Health Says Two Children Have Died from Invasive Strep Infections

The Colorado Department of Public Health is reporting two children have died and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. The 11 reported cases of invasive group A strep have all been from the Denver metro area. Cases range in age from 10 months to 6 years, but anyone of any age can get group A strep. CDPHE says that the two deaths were young children who were not yet school aged.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy