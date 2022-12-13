Read full article on original website
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
coloradosun.com
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
KJCT8
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
This fast-food restaurant named most popular in Colorado
The holiday season is a busy time for many people. You might find yourself stopping at a fast food restaurant to get a bite to eat during the hustle and bustle.
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Colorado marijuana has never been cheaper
Marijuana was one of the few consumer items to escape the ravages of the 40-year record inflation that has robbed consumers of spending power over the last 18 months.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado Department of Public Health Says Two Children Have Died from Invasive Strep Infections
The Colorado Department of Public Health is reporting two children have died and 11 other children have been sick with invasive strep infections since November. The 11 reported cases of invasive group A strep have all been from the Denver metro area. Cases range in age from 10 months to 6 years, but anyone of any age can get group A strep. CDPHE says that the two deaths were young children who were not yet school aged.
