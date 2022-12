(Adair Co) A Casey man was arrested following a pursuit in Adair County last week. An Adair Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a Chevy Cobalt, driven by 43-year-old Ryan James Cook. Cook failed to stop and a pursuit began through the City of Adair and then eastbound on 105th, exiting the city and eventually ending on Fontanelle Road. Cook failed to comply with officers’ orders and had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle. While instructing Cook to exit the vehicle, he was drinking an alcoholic beverage and yelling at officers and deputies. Cook was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. Stuart K9 Officer Irving ran his K9 and had a positive alert on the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, a pipe used to smoke marijuana was located. Cook refused any field sobriety testing.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO