BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday. Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO