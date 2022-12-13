Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Cambridge police investigating after reports of overnight gunshots
CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Cambridge Police are investigating after residents reported gunshots overnight. According to Cambridge Police, while the window in a Garden Street apartment was damaged, no injuries were suffered. Detectives are interviewing residents about the overnight events and are working to obtain evidence. Anyone with any information related...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect to face a judge after being returned to Mass.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man suspected in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month has been returned to Massachusetts and is slated to face a judge on Friday, 25 Investigates has learned. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymout, is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
WCVB
Boston Theater District shooting caught on camera
BOSTON — Surveillance video shows the moment a man was shot in Boston's Theater District on Sunday evening. A video obtained exclusively by 5 Investigates shows two men approaching a third near the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets. When one opens fire, a window shatters. A second man then fires, hitting the first gunman.
DA: Man who tried to dive out window of Boston high-rise after body found now facing murder charge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday. Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
Police ID Man Found Shot To Death In Boston
Authorities have identified the man who was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood as 22-year-old Idelfonso Velez of Boston. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police repor…
Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury. According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a...
liveboston617.org
Elderly Victim Barricaded inside Home with Suspect
This morning, December 15th 2022, at approximately 05:15 hours, a 911 call came in reporting that a suspect was barricaded inside an elderly woman’s home at 62 Mount Hope. Boston Police and Boston EMS quickly both responded. When units arrived, the suspect was standing outside in the yard next...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
Over 100 car tires dumped in Fall River parking lot; police investigating
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they found over one hundred used car tires in an abandoned lot on Tuesday afternoon. Fall River Police say they responded to the former Shell Oil location on New Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping. Once on scene, officers discovered 101 car tires had been illegally dumped their overnight, according to law enforcement officials.
WCVB
Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant
BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News. Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way. “No, I was told she was murdered. And then...
newbedfordguide.com
Saugus woman sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Percocet pills containing Fentanyl
” A Saugus woman was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization that manufactured and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Nicole Benton, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to two years in...
Boston police seek help in search for missing girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, has not been seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
WMTW
Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges
A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
