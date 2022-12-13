ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

WCVB

Boston Theater District shooting caught on camera

BOSTON — Surveillance video shows the moment a man was shot in Boston's Theater District on Sunday evening. A video obtained exclusively by 5 Investigates shows two men approaching a third near the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets. When one opens fire, a window shatters. A second man then fires, hitting the first gunman.
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man who tried to dive out window of Boston high-rise after body found now facing murder charge

BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday. Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Found Shot To Death In Boston

Authorities have identified the man who was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood as 22-year-old Idelfonso Velez of Boston. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police repor…
liveboston617.org

Elderly Victim Barricaded inside Home with Suspect

This morning, December 15th 2022, at approximately 05:15 hours, a 911 call came in reporting that a suspect was barricaded inside an elderly woman’s home at 62 Mount Hope. Boston Police and Boston EMS quickly both responded. When units arrived, the suspect was standing outside in the yard next...
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Over 100 car tires dumped in Fall River parking lot; police investigating

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they found over one hundred used car tires in an abandoned lot on Tuesday afternoon. Fall River Police say they responded to the former Shell Oil location on New Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping. Once on scene, officers discovered 101 car tires had been illegally dumped their overnight, according to law enforcement officials.
WCVB

Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant

BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seek help in search for missing girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, has not been seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com

Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
WMTW

Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges

A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
