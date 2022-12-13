ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Wet weather hangs around; cold temps move in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nice to see some sunshine this afternoon, even in between a few showers. Snow flurries are likely tonight through Saturday. And we're expecting a dry, chilly start to next week. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We are losing less than...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State Wrestlers deliver warmth and care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not every day you see Ohio State wrestlers showing off a craftier side, but today they spent time making blankets for a purpose. "As soon as I got to Ohio State, I felt I needed to really raise awareness to cancer." Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State unveils jerseys for Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State unveiled its Peach Bowl uniforms that will pay homage to past champions. The Buckeyes will be wearing their away white uniforms with scarlet and gray sleeves paying homage to past champions. The jerseys will feature a diamond swoosh that has been a College...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 people rushed to hospital following crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several people were rushed to local hospitals following an east Columbus crash on Thursday. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Astor Avenue and South James Road. According to police, three people were taken to hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

COTA takes IT system offline after cyber breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA released new information Wednesday about a cyber breach. They said on Monday an outside organization gained access to its IT network. To protect the information from their customers and employees, COTA said it has taken its IT system offline. Buses are running as normal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

No. 1 receiver in class of 2024 commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State recruiting machine seems to be as strong as ever. After getting a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024 over the summer, the Buckeyes got a commitment from the nation's top-ranked wide receiver on Wednesday. Consensus five-star prospect...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wyandot County deputy killed in crash in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said a Wyandot County deputy has died after he was involved in a crash on State Route 56 Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104. Wyandot...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year's fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
COLUMBUS, OH

