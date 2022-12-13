Read full article on original website
Columbus Weather: Wet weather hangs around; cold temps move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nice to see some sunshine this afternoon, even in between a few showers. Snow flurries are likely tonight through Saturday. And we’re expecting a dry, chilly start to next week. Live Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We are losing less than...
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
Abbott Laboratories to build $536 million plant in Ohio to produce powder formula
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Abbott Laboratories plans to build a new powder-formula plant in Ohio that will cost $536 million and will create 450 permanent jobs. DeWine's office sent a statement to media Thursday morning announcing that the facility will be built...
Ohio State Wrestlers deliver warmth and care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not every day you see Ohio State wrestlers showing off a craftier side, but today they spent time making blankets for a purpose. "As soon as I got to Ohio State, I felt I needed to really raise awareness to cancer." Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis said.
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
Vets leader on Ohio GOP voting plan: 'It's going to disenfranchise military ballots'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Roberts doesn't mince words about what he sees as the impact of sweeping changes in election law this week by Ohio Republican legislators:. "It’s going to disenfranchise military ballots – full stop," he told WSYX 6 On Your Side. Roberts is a...
Ohio State unveils jerseys for Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State unveiled its Peach Bowl uniforms that will pay homage to past champions. The Buckeyes will be wearing their away white uniforms with scarlet and gray sleeves paying homage to past champions. The jerseys will feature a diamond swoosh that has been a College...
3 people rushed to hospital following crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several people were rushed to local hospitals following an east Columbus crash on Thursday. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Astor Avenue and South James Road. According to police, three people were taken to hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition.
COTA takes IT system offline after cyber breach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COTA released new information Wednesday about a cyber breach. They said on Monday an outside organization gained access to its IT network. To protect the information from their customers and employees, COTA said it has taken its IT system offline. Buses are running as normal.
Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
Central Ohio couple arrested in Florida after woman's 6 'dirty' kids found in minivan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple believed to be from Central Ohio has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Florida. Law-enforcement officials in Lancaster County had warrants out for Ashley Nicole Holter and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, who were taken into custody Tuesday in Walton County, Fla., in the northwestern part of the state.
Distracted driving bill passes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The General Assembly passed a measure making distracted driving a primary offense. This means an officer would be able to pull an individual over just for holding or looking at a cell phone or any other electronic device. State Representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and State...
No. 1 receiver in class of 2024 commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State recruiting machine seems to be as strong as ever. After getting a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024 over the summer, the Buckeyes got a commitment from the nation's top-ranked wide receiver on Wednesday. Consensus five-star prospect...
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
Fairfield County judge temporarily blocks Columbus' new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Fairfield County judge has temporarily blocked new gun legislation recently passed by Columbus City Council. City council approved its "common sense" gun legislation unanimously on Dec. 5. The legislation bans large-capacity magazines with 30 rounds or more, requires gun locks, and bans straw sales,...
Betting on sports gambling: Hollywood casino Columbus working to open Barstool Sportsbook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hollywood Casino Columbus is making some big changes inside. ABC 6/FOX28 news took a tour of the casino's new Barstool Sportsbook. The Assistant General Manager at the casino, Zach Zimny, said the sportsbook is located inside the casino. It covers 13-thousand square feet, and Zimny says it will have a stadium-like feel.
Wyandot County deputy killed in crash in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said a Wyandot County deputy has died after he was involved in a crash on State Route 56 Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104. Wyandot...
City vs. state: Bill blocks cities from putting a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State lawmakers passed legislation early Thursday morning that would stop cities from creating their own laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products. Senate Republicans added a provision to an existing bill Tuesday that said decisions about the sale of tobacco is a state issue...
Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus
The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
