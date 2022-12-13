Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases increase in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, hospitalizations and new reported cases of COVID-19 in the state are up. The Des Moines Register reports that on Wednesday, December 14th, the state health department reported 3,704 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, an average of about 529 cases per day.
Indiana man arrested in Henry County for stealing semi-truck
Henry County, IA- An Indiana man was arrested Saturday in Henry County after stealing a semi-truck. 33-year-old Jerad Peach of Indiana is charged with First-Degree Theft, Operating Under the Influence, Driving without a Commercial Motor Vehicle License, Driving with No Valid Divers License, Improper Rear Lamps, and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.
