Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: The 'lucky' caravan couple facing a freezing future
As temperatures plunge, people fearful of turning on their heating amid rising energy costs have been heading to warm spaces. BBC Look North's Linsey Smith visited a community centre in Lincolnshire to hear one couple's plight. This morning, Wayne Cooper and his partner woke up shivering in their cramped caravan...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Amazon driver Daniaal Iqbal caused fatal crash while using Snapchat
An Amazon delivery driver who killed a motorcyclist while using Snapchat behind the wheel has been jailed. Daniaal Iqbal, 23, of Toller Lane, Bradford, collided with Peter Rushforth, 56, while driving his van on a country road near Ripon. The impact of the crash in September 2019 killed Mr Rushforth...
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024
Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
BBC
Delay contributed to death of Havant teenage mother, coroner says
A delay in recognising the cause of a cardiac arrest "made a material contribution" to the death of a 17-year-old mother, an inquest found. Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019.
Comments / 0