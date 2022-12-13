ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with defrauding investors

By Kari Paul in Oakland and Alex Hern in London, Dominic Rushe in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXmuB_0jgluAqh00

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been charged with fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the US and violate campaign finance laws.

The eight criminal charges filed by the US attorney’s office for the southern district of New York on Tuesday follow civil charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accusing the 30-year-old former billionaire of defrauding investors by building a company that was a “house of cards”.

“This is one of the biggest financial frauds in American history,” said Damian Williams, US attorney for the southern district of New York. He said that while only Bankman-Fried had been charged so far, “we are not done”.

On Monday, police in the Bahamas arrested Bankman-Fried after receiving formal notification from the US of criminal charges against him. Bankman-Fried was denied bail Tuesday by a judge in the Bahamas, after a prosecutor said he was a flight risk, the New York Times reported.

Among other charges, Bankman-Fried is accused of using FTX customers’ deposits to pay debts and expenses to Alameda Research, his hedge fund. The indictment also alleges that Bankman-Fried and others conspired to violate federal rules on political donations.

Bankman-Fried was one of the Democrats’ largest donors, but he has said he also gave to Republicans, hiding the donations as “dark money”. Other FTX entities gave cash to both parties as they lobbied politicians for favourable cryptocurrency regulation.

Bankman-Fried’s fortune was valued at $26bn (£21bn) before his company’s collapse. He and FTX were generous donors to media groups, charities and politicians, giving at least $95,000 to politicians now investigating FTX, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

Politicians expressed dismay and anger at the scale of the mess at a hearing of the House financial services committee on Tuesday. FTX’s new chief executive, John Ray III, said he had “never seen such an utter lack of record keeping” at a company.

There were “absolutely no internal controls whatsoever”, said Ray, who has 40 years of experience overseeing some of the world’s biggest bankruptcies, including the collapse of the energy firm Enron. Asked to compare the cases, Ray said Enron’s criminals were “highly sophisticated” whereas FTX executives had engaged in “old-fashioned embezzlement”.

The Democratic representative Brad Sherman told the hearing: “My fear is that people will look at Sam Bankman-Fried as one snake in a garden of Eden. But the fact is, crypto is a garden of snakes.”

Bankman-Fried had been scheduled to appear before the committee but was unable to do so because of his arrest. In his testimony, Bankman-Fried planned to open by telling Congress: “I fucked up.”

The Democratic representative Emanuel Cleaver called the testimony “absolutely insulting. I mean, there’s not a person up here would like to show this to their children.”

The SEC charged Bankman-Fried with “orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX”. It said: “Investigations as to other securities law violations and into other entities and persons relating to the alleged misconduct are ongoing.”

The SEC said Bankman-Fried concealed his diversion of FTX customers’ funds to Alameda Research while raising more than $1.8bn from investors, including about $1.1bn from about 90 US-based investors.

“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” the SEC chair, Gary Gensler, said on Tuesday. “The alleged fraud committed by Mr Bankman-Fried is a clarion call to crypto platforms that they need to come into compliance with our laws.”

The SEC further alleges that Bankman-Fried used FTX customer funds, commingled with Alameda’s own capital, “to make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations”.

Unusually, Bankman-Fried has been discussing the collapse of FTX publicly even while investigations are ongoing. In a conversation with Bloomberg’s Zeke Faux in late November, he listed $6.5bn of losses from FTX and Alameda, resulting in the insolvency of both companies, including “$250m for real estate, $1.5bn for expenses, $4bn for venture capital investments, $1.5bn for acquisitions and $1bn labelled ‘fuck-ups’”.

This month he told a conference in New York: “Look, I screwed up.” But he maintained he “didn’t ever try to commit fraud” and said he was “shocked” by the collapse of his businesses.

Mark Cohen, a lawyer for Bankman-Fried, said in a statement that his client “is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
The Guardian

Best movies of 2022 in the US: No 5 – RRR

Sometimes, quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes, it made every other action movie this year look timid and unambitious. Where else could you find an anticolonialist dance number, a prison breakout involving a man wielding two rifles while being carried on his friend’s shoulders, or a hero ambushing his enemies’ palace by crashing a truck through the gates and leaping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wild animals – in slow motion? The movie is jam-packed with surreally bonkers yet brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy.
The Guardian

Swedish court blocks extradition of journalist sought by Turkey in Nato deal

Sweden’s supreme court has blocked the extradition of an exiled Turkish journalist, which was a key demand by Ankara to ratify Stockholm’s Nato membership. The court said on Monday there were “several hindrances” to sending back Bülent Keneş, a former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, who Turkey accuses of being involved in a 2016 attempt to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The Guardian

The Guardian

536K+
Followers
122K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy