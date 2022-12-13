ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

December Drench: Wind, rain, and snow moving into Southeast Wisconsin

By Brendan Johnson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The December Drench is here -- wind, rain & snow are expected to roll through Wisconsin over the next 36 hours.

Rain showers had already reached far SW Wisconsin as of this afternoon. Rain overspreads SE Wisconsin late this evening.

Wind gusts may top 40 mph at times as moderate/heavy showers fall. Rainfall totals may top 1-1.5" with locally higher amounts possible. Minor flooding is possible.

Showers continue throughout Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Computer models have showed a secondary low-pressure system moving up from the South late Wednesday.

Another push of rainfall/wintry mix is likely during the overnight hours Wednesday. Depending on surface temperatures, this may fall as a wet snow -- leading to a quick accumulation in areas North/West of Milwaukee. This aspect of the forecast may change and will be closely monitored over the next day.

Much colder air moves in behind the departing low. Occasional snow showers/flurries are likely through Saturday. Minor accumulations are possible.

TONIGHT:
Rain Showers; Windy
Low:  36
Wind: SE 20-25 G 40

WEDNESDAY:
Widespread Showers; PM Mix
High: 43
Wind: SE 20-25 G 40 mph

THURSDAY:
Cloudy with Mix/Snow Showers Likely.
Accumulation Possible - mainly NW of Milwaukee
High: 40

FRIDAY:
Chance Snow Showers; Breezy
High: 33

SATURDAY:
Chance Snow Showers; Cold
High: 29

SUNDAY:
Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy
High: 28

