December Drench: Wind, rain, and snow moving into Southeast Wisconsin

The December Drench is here -- wind, rain & snow are expected to roll through Wisconsin over the next 36 hours.

Rain showers had already reached far SW Wisconsin as of this afternoon. Rain overspreads SE Wisconsin late this evening.

Wind gusts may top 40 mph at times as moderate/heavy showers fall. Rainfall totals may top 1-1.5" with locally higher amounts possible. Minor flooding is possible.

Showers continue throughout Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Computer models have showed a secondary low-pressure system moving up from the South late Wednesday.

Another push of rainfall/wintry mix is likely during the overnight hours Wednesday. Depending on surface temperatures, this may fall as a wet snow -- leading to a quick accumulation in areas North/West of Milwaukee. This aspect of the forecast may change and will be closely monitored over the next day.

Much colder air moves in behind the departing low. Occasional snow showers/flurries are likely through Saturday. Minor accumulations are possible.

TONIGHT:

Rain Showers; Windy

Low: 36

Wind: SE 20-25 G 40

WEDNESDAY:

Widespread Showers; PM Mix

High: 43

Wind: SE 20-25 G 40 mph

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with Mix/Snow Showers Likely.

Accumulation Possible - mainly NW of Milwaukee

High: 40

FRIDAY:

Chance Snow Showers; Breezy

High: 33

SATURDAY:

Chance Snow Showers; Cold

High: 29

SUNDAY:

Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

