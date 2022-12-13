Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Related
countynewsonline.org
Lila Lee Pinney
SEPTEMBER 3, 1929 – DECEMBER 15, 2022. Lila Lee “Fritz” Pinney, age 93 passed away Thursday, December 19, 2022 at Oakley Place, Greenville, Ohio. She was born on September 3, 1929 to the late Hugh and Gladys (Grote) Hartzell, near Pikeville, Darke County, Ohio. She is survived...
countynewsonline.org
Sharon E. (Fourman) Wirrig
Wirrig, Sharon E. (Fourman), age 81 of Arcanum Ohio, passed away on December 14, 2022, at home following an extended illness. Sharon was born March 7, 1941, in Gordon, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Otwin and Bessie (Myers) Fourman; first husband Robert (Bob) Fourman; second husband Chester (Chet) Wirrig; sister Betty Rauscher; brother-in-law Charles Rauscher; Sister-in-law Janet Fourman; brother-in-law Dale Fisher.
countynewsonline.org
Roberta (Besecker) Shope
Shope, Roberta “Bert” (Besecker), age 90, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, following a sudden illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Besecker in 1987. She loved playing BINGO and reading. Bert is survived by...
countynewsonline.org
Versailles St. Paul Lutheran Church Dec. 27 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at the St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.
countynewsonline.org
OSU Extension wins award
Tai Chi for Beginners Team Earns Distinguished Team-Teaching Award. Ohio –Dr. Scammahorn, FCS Educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS Educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS Educator, Belmont County (Standing); Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS Educator, Pike County (seated) were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference. The team-teaching award, presented on behalf of the Ohio Alpha Eta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi, is designed to recognize outstanding efforts of Extension staff teams for responding to and incorporating a specific educational program one or more critical issues. The Tai Chi for Beginners team offered three free online programs in 2022 to help reduce the number of injury related falls in older adults.
countynewsonline.org
Santa’s Mission of Giving takes him to Maiden Lane Blood Drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Ginny Coffman did a good deed by donating at the Dec. 12 Maiden Lane Church of God blood drive because there is a critical need for her type O-negative blood. Not because Santa Claus was watching. “I never suspected I’d see Santa and Mrs. Claus here...
countynewsonline.org
Midmark Earns Award for Creating a Healthy Workplace for its Teammates
VERSAILLES, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The...
countynewsonline.org
Greenwave Girls and Boys fall on the road to Fairborn
The Greenwave Girls lost in their match against Fairborn. They made significant improvements over past matches. Each player bowled more consistently and bowled better games against a tough team. Trinity Bowling led the girls with a high game of 154 and a high series of 287. The Greenwave boys posted...
countynewsonline.org
DCCA News: Spreading Joy and Wonder to linger after the Holidays
As the kindergarten through third grade students clad in holiday sweaters and other festive. apparel entered the Arcanum Elementary School gym, the enthusiasm for what they were about to see was evident. One little girl looked at the evocative set, and instantly exclaimed, “It looks just like a Dr. Seuss!” She was right; and the actors’ lines often sounded just like a Dr. Seuss, in spite of the script constantly having the characters deny that the good doctor had anything to do with the story they were presenting, and even though the show’s title IS A Seussified Christmas Carol.
countynewsonline.org
Public Health Reminds Parents to Have Children Vaccinated for Measles
The measles outbreak continues to grow in central Ohio, as of December 15, 2022, there have been 77 cases in Ohio, with 29 hospitalizations. The Darke County General Health District urges parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from being infected.Unvaccinated individuals are at risk of infection and severe disease.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department conducted search warrant and arrested individual
This morning the Greenville Police Department officers conducted a search warrant in the City of Greenville at 527 Sweitzer Street. This is the second time they have conducted a search warrant related to narcotics trafficking at this residence within 6 months. Narcotics and cash were recovered as a result of...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 12/15
MOU – Non-CSEA (shared) Employees. Certificate of Appointment Darke County Commissioners/Maintenance Worker. Agreement btwn DC Sheriff & FOP – Unit A FOR: Sergeants & Lieutenants (approved by Asst. Pros. Atty.) Agreement btwn DC Sheriff & FOP – Unit B FOR: Deputy Sheriffs (approved by Asst. Pros. Atty.)
countynewsonline.org
Regular Fair Board meeting started with a bang: another resignation!
On Wednesday 14, the Darke County Fair Board held the regular meeting with seven members, the required minimum – with a one week delay. And it stated with the information about another resignation: President Greg Pearson received a phone call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15PM. Treasurer Dudley Lipps resigned verbally from his place on the board pf directors. This made it the fourth resignation within just a few months.
Comments / 0