Arctic Cold to Arrive in North Texas Ahead of Christmas, Time to Winterize and Get Ready
A brutal blast of cold air is pushing into North Texas late next week. A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Howling north winds will accompany the front, adding to the chill. Temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s...
NWS: 2 tornadoes confirmed from rare December storm
RATING: EF-U ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: UNKNOWN. TORNADO TRACK WAS ESTIMATED BASED ON PHOTOS AND EYE WITNESS. ACCOUNTS. THE TORNADO WAS MOVING NORTHEAST AND WAS ON THE GROUND. FOR JUST UNDER 2 MINUTES. NO DAMAGE WAS FOUND, HOWEVER THE. TORNADO DIDN'T ENCOUNTER ANY DAMAGE INDICATORS ALONG THE PATH AS. IT REMAINED...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
Hartley County Sheriff: 'Stay off the (snow packed, very slick) roads!'
DALHART, Texas — Hartley County's sheriff is urging people to stay off the road. "Stay off the roads!" said Sheriff Chanze Fowler. "Roadways are snow packed and very slick. Hopefully by mid-morning or lunch. Be safe out there please. " Fowler said traffic was heavy with "travelers flying down...
Arctic Blast In Texas For Christmas? Some Are Already Worried.
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
Texas Power Grid We Have A Problem: Incoming Colder Temps Could Cause Blackouts
The Texas Power Grid has been a talking point for many residents in the state. Ever since February of 2021, where the grid almost reached a point that would have caused many to not even have power for a longer time than expected. After that weather event, one major question was raised:
Cold weather continues for the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cold weather will persist through the rest of this week. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s Thursday afternoon across the High Plains. The good news is winds will be light today and tomorrow limiting just how cold the wind chill will be. Morning...
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Severe storms bring overnight tornado risks
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes for most of Texoma Monday night going into Tuesday.
Cars Filmed Dodging Tornado As It Rips Across Texas Highway
Videos of a tornado passing over a highway in Texas that forced cars to stop or turn around have been viewed more than 450,000 times.
Heated exchange between Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners over 2021 winter storm cases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting was heated Thursday after two commissioners exchanged fiery comments concerning four cases.
