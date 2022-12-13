Arrests made after 50 phones stolen from Broadway bars in one weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces felony charges after police say he was caught trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.

Johnnathan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, was booked into the Metro jail Monday night. According to an arrest affidavit, he was stopped at the UPS delivery store on Lebanon Pike near Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage earlier that afternoon.

Johnnathan Nunez Pinilla (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Luisa Vargas-Daza (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While at the delivery store, an arrest affidavit says he was questioned about a package that police say he tried to ship out of state last week that had more than 50 cell phones inside.

Officers say they were notified of the suspicious package, retrieved it, opened it via a search warrant and discovered the bubble wrapped phones.

Nunez Pinilla admitted to police that he stole the 50 phones from victims inside Broadway bars. Courts records show that the thefts happened between December 2 and December 4.

Metro police say inside the package were all iPhones that were valued to be at least $1,000 each. The phones were being sent out of state and even overseas to China, according to investigators.

At the scene, officers also detained a woman identified as Luisa Vargas-Daza, 26, who was waiting in a vehicle outside the store.

Detective says Vargas-Daza was charged with felony theft for conspiring with Pinilla to steal a backpack from the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on Broadway in October.

Nunez Pinilla was charged with felony theft of property and remains in the Metro jail on $80,000 bond.

