Iowans for Tax Relief Calls for Two-Year Property Tax Freeze
(Radio Iowa) A group that successfully pushed for spending limits in state government three decades ago is urging Governor Reynolds to propose new limits on local governments. Chris Hagenow is president of Iowans for Tax Relief. “We think it would be a good idea to implement a two-year property tax...
Iowa Unemployment Rate Moves Up in November
Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend. Photo provided by Radio Iowa. (Radio Iowa) Iowa’s unemployment rate increased two tenths of a percent to three-point-one percent in November. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend says the drop was due to more lost jobs than new people entering the workforce. “Unfortunately,...
A Water Resources Bill for North Missouri
Last week, I wrote to you all about the importance of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and how it will advance the priorities of flood control and navigation. This week, the Senate passed the bill and it now heads to the President to get signed into law. From the...
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 19-25
U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22 Andrew County. Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22 U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 – 23 Buchanan County. U.S. Route...
Missouri Is Updating Its Drought Relief Response Plan
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is working on revising the state’s drought relief response plan. DNR’s Michael Weller says the plan looks at how to reduce drought impacts, adapt to the changing climate and improve monitoring capabilities. It does not address the impacts of water navigation.
MO State Education Commissioner Says Schools Continue to Deal with Chronic Absenteeism
(MISSOURINET) – The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are still making their rounds. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. She says students and teachers in need of staying home due to illness impact academic performance…. Vandeven’s response follows the...
New Dashboard Providing Data on Pregnancy-Associated Deaths
(MISSOURINET) – On average, 61 women in Missouri die every year while pregnant or within one year of being pregnant. That’s according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, which has put together an online dashboard to keep track of the data. Ashley Otto is a registered nurse specialist with D-H-S-S:
19 New Highway Patrol Troopers Set To Graduate Academy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is about to have 19 new Troopers, as the 115th recruit class of the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy are set to graduate next week. The graduation is set for Thursday, December 22 at 10 A.M. in the academy gymnasium. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Patrol’s Facebook page.
