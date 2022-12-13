Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Will Metro Detroit see a white Christmas this year? Here’s a look at historical snowfall stats
DETROIT – With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at what are historical chances of a White Christmas are across Southeast Michigan. For most everyone, it’s a 50-50 shot on whether we see a white Christmas or not, higher chances exist from areas north of Sandusky into the thumb portion of the state.
The Ann Arbor News
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Michigan’s weekend has almost constant lake-effect snow, some 6-inch plus accumulations
The weather will turn to feeling like winter by Friday afternoon. The set-up is right for lake-effect snow continuing right through the weekend before ending by Monday. Some lake-effect snow situations are spotty, thin, isolated bands of snow. Some lake-effect set-ups bring bursts of heavy snow even into eastern Lower Michigan. This weekend’s lake-effect will be somewhere between those two scenarios.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
Cold air and snow chances pour into Michigan
Expect high temperatures to gradually decrease over the next 7 days with snow and wind coming in as well. Minor accumulations are expected this weekend with more the following week.
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chilly changes are on the way to close out December with colder temps and higher chances of snow.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storm brings Thursday rain, then light snow moves into Metro Detroit this weekend
The big band of rain arrived overnight right on schedule, along with wind gusts around 40 mph in spots. But all of that is gone, and even the wind is quickly subsiding. We’ll see lots of clouds with a few breaks through the afternoon, and highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Thursday is our last mild day for a while.
What’s Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Cookie? Here’s What We’re Googling
Maybe your favorite Christmas cookie is one your grandma made when you were a kid. There's something comforting about observing traditions we learned when we were young and comfort foods help us enjoy the nostalgia we're used to during the holiday season. Michigan's favorite Christmas cookie may surprise you. Of...
This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
3,000+ DTE customers in the dark due to wind damage in Hamtramck
Residents in Hamtramck are waking up in the dark on Thursday morning after strong winds knocked out power to over a couple thousand people..
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Cold temperatures and some snow move into Michigan
A quick spike into the 40s is likely Thursday before the first of two major cool downs moves in. Some areas will experience a few isolated snow showers into Friday before flurries into the weekend
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grant funding helps Lake St. Clair Metropark add new accessible kayak launch
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There is now an accessible floating dock, launch and walkway at Lake St. Clair Metropark thanks to a grant awarded to improve the launch area. The park also added two new sand launch areas, a parking area with trailer spaces, a drop-off area, accessible walkways and parking.
