Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
KAKE TV
‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
Wichita community mourns the death of East high school coaching legend Ron Allen
Allen was a City League basketball legend, both as a player and as a state championship coach.
Hutchinson Municipal Band performing Sunday and Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Municipal Band is set to offer two free Christmas concerts in the coming week. The first will be at the Hutchinson Art Center where the Hutchinson Brass Quintet, an ensemble of the Hutchinson Municipal Band, will present a brief concert at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Then, the Hutchinson Municipal Band will perform a full Christmas Concert on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 pm at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre.
Additional security at Prairie Hills Middle School Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with Buhler USD 313 are investigating a conversation involving guns at school. At the end of the day on Tuesday, a student reported overhearing a conversation in the hallway. In this conversation, a Prairie Hills Middle School student shared they had guns at home and could bring them to school.
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
Hutch High students use new kitchen classroom
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Hutchinson High School used their newly renovated kitchen classroom to prepare a full holiday meal on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. In August of 2022, the USD 308 Board of Education approved renovation plans for one of the kitchen classrooms at Hutchinson High School. The plans included updates that support the needs of students with disabilities.
Hutch Rec to host annual gingerbread house decorating event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Volunteer elves in the Salt City have been busy at work this week, constructing 1,200 gingerbread houses in preparation for Hutch Rec’s Gingerbread House Decorating Event this weekend. In addition to the gingerbread house decorating, the following activities will be available for the public to...
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools holds surplus auction, live online now
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McCurdy Real Estate and Auction is running an online surplus auction for the Wichita Public Schools this month. USD 259 holds auctions like this periodically. Items available include Smart Boards, floor cleaners, medical gowns and more. “Anything that's purchased with taxpayer money, we need to at...
Anderson to meet with architect on bond issue details
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson has an important meeting on the upcoming bond issue in the district. "I actually meet with the architect today to just kind of revamp some of the ideas that we had with the middle school gym remodel and a new addition there, with a lobby and concession stand and restrooms," Anderson said. "We're trying to keep our price tag at something that's you know, doable in the community, as well as planning for the future and stretching a little bit."
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Cousin, Sultan...
Light show for charities coming up Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The third annual Snowed on Snokomo holiday light show is coming up Friday night from 5:30 p.m. on at 9880 West Snokomo Road in The Highlands. There will be free hot chocolate and candy canes and sugar cookies will be available from the Sinrolls food truck.
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
wichitabyeb.com
The Sandbox at Derby is officially open
After months of waiting, The Sandbox at Derby is officially open to the public as of today. Located at 2412 N. Rock Road in Derby, the much anticipated 11.2 acre facility will be one of the biggest entertainment attractions just south of Wichita. While there is outdoor entertainment, The Sandbox...
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
Peterson chosen to teach about WIC updates
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heather Peterson, RDN, LD WIC Coordinator at the Reno County Health Department, has been chosen by the National WIC Association to be the local and state proponent for the new updates to the WIC Food Package. Peterson has been the Kansas representative to the National WIC...
Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
KWCH.com
Chimpanzee family comes together at Sedgwick County Zoo as Kucheza turns 1 month old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
