cbs17

Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lee County son accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
LEE COUNTY, NC

