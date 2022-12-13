Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
cbs17
Man arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Rocky Mount Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect responsible for several robberies over the last few weeks. Antwane Smith, 48, of Tarboro was put in handcuffs for his connection to four commercial robberies within the city limits of Rocky Mount, police said.
cbs17
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
cbs17
‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
cbs17
4 hurt, rescued from vehicle in fiery crash, Chapel Hill Police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle. At about 9:36 p.m., officers said they were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School. They were told that a vehicle hit...
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
cbs17
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
cbs17
2 plead guilty in 2018 murders of Edgecombe County town mayor, wife, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two defendants in the case of the 2018 murders of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife have entered their pleas, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Mitchell Brinson pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree...
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
cbs17
Autopsy shows woman killed in Rocky Mount parking lot was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two people killed in a double shooting in Rocky Mount in early December was soon to become a mother of five, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday. CBS 17 previously reported that Destiny Wiggins, a 24-year-old mother of four with two...
cbs17
Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
cbs17
Suspicious-person call leads to arrest of Robbins man on stolen gun, vehicle charges
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Robbins man has been charged with having a stolen firearm and stealing a vehicle among other charges. On Monday evening, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive in Seven Lakes about a suspicious male carrying a rifle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
cbs17
Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
cbs17
Durham Public Schools able to cover all bus routes after Friday driver shortage loomed
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — They got it covered. Durham Public Schools Transportation leaders worked into Thursday night to send a distress call after an unanticipated school bus driver shortage was set to disrupt routes Friday for 23 schools, the school system said. Bus drivers were able to rework their...
cbs17
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
cbs17
Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
cbs17
Lee County son accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
cbs17
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
Comments / 0