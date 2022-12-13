Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lake Panasoffkee.

Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church.

The Dec. 13 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

589 County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee, Fla. 33538

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

See the map below for event location:

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution event will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Tuesday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

Farm Share has also scheduled a food distribution event in Central Florida for Wednesday.

Organizers will be at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake starting 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

The event location is:

975 Rolling Acres Rd., Lady Lake, Fla. 32159

Cox Media Group