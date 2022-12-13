ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitar.com

Dolly Parton to cover Prince, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more on upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton has confirmed she will be covering hits from some huge names in rock such as Prince, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more on her upcoming rock album. The country music star was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in early November, and is set to release her upcoming record, titled Rock Star in Autumn 2023, which says is because she has to “live up to all that hype”.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Noisecreep

10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
webisjericho.com

Someone Spent Crazy Money For Fleetwood Mac’s Balls

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album is one of the most iconic records in rock history. The record has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including more than half of that in the United States. The album contains mega-hits “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy