Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
5 Songs Dolly Parton Plans to Cover on Her ‘Rock Star’ Album
Upon receiving her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, which she initially declined but later accepted, Dolly Parton made a vow: she would record a rock album. “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in, but if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put...
guitar.com
Dolly Parton to cover Prince, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more on upcoming rock album
Dolly Parton has confirmed she will be covering hits from some huge names in rock such as Prince, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more on her upcoming rock album. The country music star was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in early November, and is set to release her upcoming record, titled Rock Star in Autumn 2023, which says is because she has to “live up to all that hype”.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $840,000, purchased one year before ‘King of Rock and Roll’s’ death
The "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley's faded private jet is set to be auctioned off by the company Mecum with a starting price of $840,000.
George Harrison Had More Fun With Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Elton John Than With Paul McCartney
George Harrison had more fun with friends like Jeff Lynne and Eric Clapton than with his former bandmate, Paul McCartney.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
Jimi Hendrix Found His Signature Style in His Girlfriend’s Blouses
In addition to his guitar skills, Jimi Hendrix was known to wear bohemian-chic clothing. His personal style came from one of his girlfriends.
The Beatles: Why Buddy Holly Was a Significant Influence for the Fab Four
The Beatles had many rock influences before becoming iconic figures themselves, and Buddy Holly impacted the band in more ways than one
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
webisjericho.com
Someone Spent Crazy Money For Fleetwood Mac’s Balls
Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album is one of the most iconic records in rock history. The record has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including more than half of that in the United States. The album contains mega-hits “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You...
Comments / 0