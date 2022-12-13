Initially, Nick Murphy figured he would hop back on his feet and quickly walk off what he thought was a mild left ankle twist or turn. That was not the case. The crack Murphy felt and heard in the joint while getting rolled while making a late fourth-quarter tackle against the Westfield Bulldogs in the eighth high-school football game of the regular season prevented the Madison Warhawks’ starting junior linebacker from doing any such thing. Murphy, a key defensive signal caller, was able to stand, but couldn’t put any weight on the leg. So he hopped off the field.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO