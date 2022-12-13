Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Police Beat, 12/15/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Dec. 7 at 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia Pike for a report of shots fired, Arlington police said. Upon arrival, officers recovered evidence outside a residential building confirming that multiple shots had been fired....
sungazette.news
Per-square-foot costs of local housing down from 2022 peak
It’s a different month but largely the same story when it comes to the cost per square foot of local real estate. In most, but not all, cases across the local region, sales prices on a per-square-foot basis remain higher than a year before, but are largely down from earlier in the current year.
sungazette.news
Advocate lauded for supporting those with disabilities
The director of residential services at Langley Residential Support Services has received the 2022 Martha Glennan Disability Inclusion and Equality Award from the Fairfax Area Disability Service Board. Stephanie Davidson was honored for being a fierce advocate and defender of the rights of people with developmental disabilities whom she has...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 12/15/22 edition
55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAYS: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in...
sungazette.news
Arlington Democrats lend a hand in upcoming special election
Just when you thought election season was over for a hot minute or two, the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Beyond Arlington” brigade is gearing up to help out downstate. A Jan. 10 special election has been called to fill the state Senate seat of Republican Jen Kiggans,...
sungazette.news
Arlington NAACP swears in leadership team for 2022-23
The Arlington branch of the NAACP on Dec. 12 installed a new leadership team that will carry the organization forward over the next two years. “We need you more than ever,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, the vice chair of the national NAACP, who praised those who stepped up to accept leadership positions for the 2023-24 cycle.
sungazette.news
Airport parking lots making it through holidays unscathed
Even with a boost in travelers, the Thanksgiving holiday brought no great stress on the parking facilities at Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports. The parking lots and garages “were never in danger of filling completely,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, who reported data at the Dec. 14 meeting of the authority’s board of directors.
sungazette.news
McLean High senior finishes cross country career at national race
For Thais Rolly, the final race of her standout cross country career was unfortunate. The McLean Highlanders senior entered the Dec. 10 Champs Sports girls national high-school finals meet in San Diego still recovering from a recent bout with the flu, which included a 103-degree fever at one stage and a lingering cough the day of the race. So Rolly wasn’t at full strength, and said her performance was the proof.
sungazette.news
Editorial: Arlington’s 2023 election season starts early
It’s not yet 2023, but next year’s election season effectively kicked off last week with candidate announcements (and a number of office-holder retirements) during the monthly meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. As Sun Gazette readers expect, we’ve got plenty of news coverage. But in this space,...
sungazette.news
Fairfax playing catch-up on leaf-collection efforts
The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) is running behind on vacuum-leaf-collection service this autumn, but is taking steps to rectify the problem, officials said Dec. 15. The county provides the service to about 25,000 customers through the Sanitary District Program, but has experienced delays because...
sungazette.news
Editorial: A superintendent gets the heave-ho
It wasn’t all that long ago that a majority of members on the School Board in neighboring Loudoun County thought Superintendent Scott Ziegler was doing such a fantastic job that they bestowed a $30,000-a-year raise on the $300,000-a-year superintendent. They did this even as extremely serious questions were being...
sungazette.news
Yorktown wrestlers place at NOVA Classic
With individual champion Liam Gil-Swiger leading the way with a victory, the Yorktown Patriots placed 10th at the recent NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School. Gil-Swiger won the title at the 165-pound weight class. He finished 5-0 with three pins in the high-school event. Gil-Swiger won 3-2 in...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Madison, O’Connell square off on court!
The James Madison High School Warhawks and Bishop O’Connell High School Saints faced off in girls basketball action on Dec. 7, 2022, with O’Connell coming up the winner as the winter high-school sports season began to intensify. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Public vs. Private games
It happens, but not often in Northern Virginia high-school varsity sports when a public-school team plays a private-school squad. So when such games do occur, there is an added interest for spectators and incentive for the players and coaches. One such girls basketball game already occurred in recent days when...
sungazette.news
GOP titan: Time for Republican National Committee chair to go
An Arlingtonian has decided that the current chair of the Republican National Committee has to go. That would not necessarily be news, except that in this case, the Arlingtonian is Morton Blackwell, one of three Virginia members of the RNC and therefore one who will decide the party’s leadership direction in voting early next year.
sungazette.news
Injury sidelines Madison standout in two sports
Initially, Nick Murphy figured he would hop back on his feet and quickly walk off what he thought was a mild left ankle twist or turn. That was not the case. The crack Murphy felt and heard in the joint while getting rolled while making a late fourth-quarter tackle against the Westfield Bulldogs in the eighth high-school football game of the regular season prevented the Madison Warhawks’ starting junior linebacker from doing any such thing. Murphy, a key defensive signal caller, was able to stand, but couldn’t put any weight on the leg. So he hopped off the field.
