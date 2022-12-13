ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZgOF_0jgloGDb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.

Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night.

Original Story: One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

All three are charged with murder and attempted murder.

According to police, they argued with a woman living in the house earlier that day.

Detectives say the three returned that night and fired several shots into the home.

A man was killed and a woman was injured.

There were 12 other people in the home at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

MississippiHillbilly
3d ago

How about, one charge of premediated murder (they returned to the house) and 13 counts of attempted murder. That should put them away for awhile.

Reply
8
The Realest Mack
3d ago

Lord, them some Halloween faces!! They didn't have to murder that person! If they just look at the victim they could've got away with it without being charged!! Cause a close look at them almost killed me!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car sped […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 victims in critical condition after apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been critically injured in a shooting at Springdale Creek Apartments. Police say the shooter(s) are still on the run. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on Springdale Run Drive. Police say that two men and three women are in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

5 critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers arrived at a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. at Springdale Creek Apartments just before 8 p.m. Two men...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man rams into two Memphis Police cars, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Memphis Police cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that an officer was trying to talk to 21-year-old Jehu Cruz just after 1 a.m. outside of a strip mall on Winchester Road on November 26.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.              Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, one stabbed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and another person was stabbed in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m. A male shooting victim was taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle in critical condition. The stabbing victim was transported to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy