Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.
Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night.Original Story: One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
All three are charged with murder and attempted murder.
According to police, they argued with a woman living in the house earlier that day.
Detectives say the three returned that night and fired several shots into the home.
A man was killed and a woman was injured.
There were 12 other people in the home at the time of the shooting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 7