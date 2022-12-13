Read full article on original website
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
Graphs show dramatic change in real estate trends in San Antonio, Bexar County in 2022
The real estate market has been fiercely hot and somewhat volatile since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but rising interest rates have started to cool the market down a bit in 2022. Recent statistics have shown that a homebuyer needs to earn more than $87,000 a year to afford...
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
San Antonio opens bidding for millions in Tower of the Americas renovations
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas, the centerpiece of the San Antonio skyline since its unveiling at the 1968 World’s Fair, is slated to undergo major renovations in 2024. The City of San Antonio is currently seeking requests for sealed proposals from contractors for $11.72 million...
Charles A. James, San Antonio's oldest bicycle shop, in danger of closing
It's hoping to reach its 103-year mark in 2023.
H-E-B's first San Antonio brand shop opens in time for holiday shopping
Not even a month after H-E-B launched its first brand shop just outside of the Alamo City, the locally-based grocery store is finally catering to more of its superfans by opening a brand shop at its largest San Antonio store on the Far Westside. Superfans of the grocery store can now grab those H-E-B brand shoes and tortilla koozies at the H-E-B plus! at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, according to a news release.
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
San Marcos Premium Outlets | Best Outlet mall in San Antonio
Hugo Boss, Carter's, Lacoste and Columbia have stores in this mall as well as Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and even the Neiman Marcus department store. The best luxury brands also have stores in San Marcos Premium: Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent are some of them and the best of all are their good prices. And if you were left wanting more shops, right next door you can go to the Tanger Outlets San Marcos with stores like Disney Outlet, Old Navy and H&M.
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
Salad and Go plans new drive-thru San Antonio location on Far Westside
Grab a salad and start zooming.
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed
San Antonio's continued development and growth means that the local scenery changes dramatically each year — and the city is downright unrecognizable compared to how it looked 15 years ago. Some of the changes have been for the better, but others less so. On the plus side, the River...
KSAT poll shows majority of people want horse-drawn carriages banned in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages in San Antonio, KSAT readers were almost split in the middle about it. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted a Council Consideration Request on Nov. 30 to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio because of what they’re calling the “inhumane” treatment of animals.
