San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

H-E-B's first San Antonio brand shop opens in time for holiday shopping

Not even a month after H-E-B launched its first brand shop just outside of the Alamo City, the locally-based grocery store is finally catering to more of its superfans by opening a brand shop at its largest San Antonio store on the Far Westside. Superfans of the grocery store can now grab those H-E-B brand shoes and tortilla koozies at the H-E-B plus! at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

San Marcos Premium Outlets | Best Outlet mall in San Antonio

Hugo Boss, Carter's, Lacoste and Columbia have stores in this mall as well as Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and even the Neiman Marcus department store. The best luxury brands also have stores in San Marcos Premium: Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent are some of them and the best of all are their good prices. And if you were left wanting more shops, right next door you can go to the Tanger Outlets San Marcos with stores like Disney Outlet, Old Navy and H&M.
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Antonio Current

These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed

San Antonio's continued development and growth means that the local scenery changes dramatically each year — and the city is downright unrecognizable compared to how it looked 15 years ago. Some of the changes have been for the better, but others less so. On the plus side, the River...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT poll shows majority of people want horse-drawn carriages banned in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages in San Antonio, KSAT readers were almost split in the middle about it. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted a Council Consideration Request on Nov. 30 to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio because of what they’re calling the “inhumane” treatment of animals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

