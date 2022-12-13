Elementary school student found with guns in East Granby, Connecticut

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – It was a packed house at a special meeting in East Granby, Connecticut Monday night after a student was found with two handguns at Carl Allgrove elementary school on Friday.

East Granby’s superintendent says the student was escorted to the nurse’s office and the guns were confiscated. The student was questioned by the principal in a locked classroom, that was later searched.

Students returned to that classroom and were sent home on an early dismissal schedule, that was already planned for that day.

The owner of the guns, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug, was arrested. His relationship with the child is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.