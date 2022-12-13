ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports December 14-15, 2022

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the 14000 block of Watkins Road for an injury crash involving a 2005 Ford F-150 that drove off the road, struck a mailbox and a tree, and came to rest in a creek. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and a crash report was taken, #80-22-562.
MARYSVILLE, OH
10TV

'Taken from me too soon': Pregnant girlfriend mourns loss of man killed in Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot at a west Columbus gas station this week and was months away from becoming a father. Andrew Combs and his pregnant girlfriend, Victoria Perez, just finished Christmas shopping when they stopped at the Sunoco gas station at 2725 West Broad Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Combs went inside while Perez waited in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
