West Monroe, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

NWS Severe Weather Update (as of 9:30 a.m.)

Here is the latest severe weather update from the National Weather Service briefing for North Louisiana as of 9:30 a.m. today. Please be advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast throughout this afternoon and into tonight. Weather may get nasty later this evening, all of North Louisiana now included...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

A ‘Bussin’ Get Away in North Louisiana

Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?
WEST MONROE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police Department announces road closures

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KTBS

Farmerville neighborhood destroyed by tornado

FARMERVILLE, La. - The town of Farmerville in Union Parish was hit hard by Tuesday's tornadoes. More than 20 people were hurt there when a neighborhood, including an apartment complex, suffered significant damage. The damage is reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road. There were at least 17 tornadoes...
FARMERVILLE, LA
Highway 98.9

Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

ULM partners with Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. Dr. Mark Arant, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at ULM, and Nell Calloway, President of the Chennault Museum, spoke at the announcement ceremony.
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

“Mother of Huttig” celebrates 95th birthday on December 16th

HUTTIG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The oldest living resident in Huttig who is affectionally known to the community as the “Mother of Huttig” celebrates her 95th birthday today. “Never thought I’d make it to 95. It’s with his will and not mine… I’m thankful,” explains Lenora Roach.
HUTTIG, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

McLeroy makes donation from shirt sales to Ruston Football

Locally renowned artist and Lincoln Parish Journal photographer Reggie McLeroy made a generous donation to Ruston High School football and the athletic department Wednesday in show of support and solidarity with the Bearcats as they made their march to the dome last week. “We are all trying to build the...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Green Oaks Detention center dealing with second escape in two months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for three young, non-high-risk girls who escaped Green Oaks Detention Center on Friday night, according to the facility director Jason Pleasant. The escape happened in the 400 block of South Grand St. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Pleasant...
MONROE, LA

