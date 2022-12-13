Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
NWS Severe Weather Update (as of 9:30 a.m.)
Here is the latest severe weather update from the National Weather Service briefing for North Louisiana as of 9:30 a.m. today. Please be advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast throughout this afternoon and into tonight. Weather may get nasty later this evening, all of North Louisiana now included...
A ‘Bussin’ Get Away in North Louisiana
Sometimes You Just Need to Get Away From Everything. However, our bank accounts may not agree with our spontaneous trips. Have you ever seen those really cool and unusual Airbnbs and once you click on the listing the price just turns you off? Although you've been told that living in a van down by the river is less than ideal, what if you took an extended stay in a bus down by the river?
FEMA trailers arrive at Lake D’arbonne State Park to house tornado victims
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park has received trailers provided by FEMA to help house Union Parish residents affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado. So far 30 trailers have been provided from South Louisiana that can house anywhere from 1-5 people. These trailers are the same ones that are used to house victims of […]
cenlanow.com
NBC 10’s Nick Sommer to learn the impact of fentanyl in the Ark-La-Miss on Thursday, December 22nd
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Although drug abuse and drug overdoses regularly take place in the Ark-La-Miss, a new drug is responsible for the incline in drug overdose deaths. NBC 10’s Nick Sommer takes a look at the fentanyl effect in the Ark-La-Miss area and how the community can lessen its impact.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Town of Farmerville needs the community help after tornado storm
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Farmerville needs the community’s help after a tornado storm caused damage in the area on December 13, 2022. To help the town, be sure to call the Mayor’s Office at 318-368-9242 or the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 318-368-3729.
myarklamiss.com
NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
KNOE TV8
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
Farmerville Police Department announces road closures
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
KTBS
Farmerville neighborhood destroyed by tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. - The town of Farmerville in Union Parish was hit hard by Tuesday's tornadoes. More than 20 people were hurt there when a neighborhood, including an apartment complex, suffered significant damage. The damage is reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road. There were at least 17 tornadoes...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
myarklamiss.com
ULM partners with Chennault Aviation and Military Museum
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. Dr. Mark Arant, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at ULM, and Nell Calloway, President of the Chennault Museum, spoke at the announcement ceremony.
myarklamiss.com
“Mother of Huttig” celebrates 95th birthday on December 16th
HUTTIG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The oldest living resident in Huttig who is affectionally known to the community as the “Mother of Huttig” celebrates her 95th birthday today. “Never thought I’d make it to 95. It’s with his will and not mine… I’m thankful,” explains Lenora Roach.
Construction for new hospital takes place in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have confirmed that the construction for Northern Louisiana Medical Center has begun for its location in Ruston, La. The hospital is expected to be built in three to four years.
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
lincolnparishjournal.com
McLeroy makes donation from shirt sales to Ruston Football
Locally renowned artist and Lincoln Parish Journal photographer Reggie McLeroy made a generous donation to Ruston High School football and the athletic department Wednesday in show of support and solidarity with the Bearcats as they made their march to the dome last week. “We are all trying to build the...
KNOE TV8
Green Oaks Detention center dealing with second escape in two months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for three young, non-high-risk girls who escaped Green Oaks Detention Center on Friday night, according to the facility director Jason Pleasant. The escape happened in the 400 block of South Grand St. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Pleasant...
Comments / 0