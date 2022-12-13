ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Rep Rob Matzie: Franklin Center Awarded $25,000 to Boost Security

(AMBRIDGE, Pa.) New funding of $25,000 will allow The Franklin Center of Beaver County to bolster security, state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Beaver, announced today. Matzie said the funding to the Aliquippa facility was administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency through the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund. “The Franklin...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

This Week on “Living Well” Dr. Maroon and Jeff Bost Talk RSV

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss RSV and the dangers of this virus. They will discuss how it is the number one reason that children under one are hospitalized and that the virus is also known to attack older adults.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Council Approves 2023 Budget

( Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Council met on Tuesday night and approved its 2023 no-tax increase budget. Millage remains at 34.5 mills. The police contract was approved beginning January 1,2023, and ending December 31, 2026.. The approval recommended by the police, chief solicitor, and boro manager. Hunter Hagy was hired as a part time firefighter/code enforcement officer. He will begin his duties January 2, 2023.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Apprenticeship Announced by Duquesne Light and IBEW Local 29

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) On Thursday afternoon DLC and IBEW Local 29 the first-of-its kind apprenticeship. The flagship program will give the DLC overhead line workers an opportunity to become accredited “journey-level workers” a ,according to Ashley Mycik, external communications representative. This indicates that an individual has completed a registered apprenticeship that provides extensive hands-on and classroom training. The program is the first to be offered in the electric utility industry to encourage new, diverse workers to enter the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Players of the Game: Beaver @ Lincoln Park 12/16/22

99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and beavercountyradio.com‘s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey had the call from Lincoln Park as the Bobcats battle the Leopards. You can see all of the past CCBC Players of the Game for High School Sports by clicking on the CCBC Logo Below:
BEAVER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy