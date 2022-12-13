Read full article on original website
One seriously hurt, vehicle catches fire after rollover on 34th Street, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a rollover near 34th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:20 p.m. Police confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. LPD said that because of the crash, 29th Drive will be closed between 34th […]
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
Man found with serious injuries in backyard of Lubbock home, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said investigators were on scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue after a man was found with serious injuries in the backyard of his home. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. on Friday. It was not immediately clear what caused the man’s injuries. The […]
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
Man dead after being found in backyard, LPD said investigation underway
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. According to LPD, the case was classified as a death […]
Fire crews respond to structure fire, South Lubbock
Woodrow fire and Wolfforth fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home near University Avenue and Woodrow Road around 9:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.
One seriously hurt after car crashes in Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 6000 block of Spur 327, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. A photojournalist on scene said a car crashed into the vehicles at Mears Mazda Volvo. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding. […]
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD: Person in wheelchair hit by car late Tuesday, moderately injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2100 block of 19th Street. The person hit had moderate injuries, and was taken to University Medical Center, LPD said. Check EverythingLubbock.com for...
DPS identified pickup driver who died in Hockley Co. crash
The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US 385 in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver.
Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details, including the identity of a woman who was killed in a house fire on Wednesday. Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called round 10:45 a.m. to a fire at 6791 Fox Road. According to HCSO, Edith Ostrander, 75, was […]
LPD and LFR responding to two crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 near Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes. The first crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m....
Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and two juveniles were arrested following a pursuit that ended in South Lubbock County Thursday afternoon. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol heard several shots near 146th and Ave P. A witness identified a White Hyundai Tucson as the vehicle from where the shots were fired.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Pedestrian Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 2100 block of 19th Street at around 11:15 p.m.
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053. Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane...
3 arrested, schools placed on lock down during LCSO chase
Deputies arrested three people, including two juveniles after a chase with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in parts of the county and South Lubbock.
Crews respond to ‘fully engulfed’ mobile home fire near New Deal, LCSO says
NEW DEAL, Texas — Fire crews along with deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire north of New Deal on Thursday, according to LCSO. LCSO said deputies responded to 14221 I-27 around 4:00 p.m. A mobile home was fully engulfed, according to LCSO. The New Deal, Abernathy and Shallowater Fire […]
