Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Man dies in Thursday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Person in wheelchair hit by car late Tuesday, moderately injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2100 block of 19th Street. The person hit had moderate injuries, and was taken to University Medical Center, LPD said. Check EverythingLubbock.com for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD and LFR responding to two crashes on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 near Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes. The first crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two people injured in ‘major vehicle collision’ in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres. In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”. Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053. Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane...
LYNN COUNTY, TX

