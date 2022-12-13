ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

Family of missing St. John Fisher student in France speaks

By Christian Garzone
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SEME_0jgllOJc00

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A website has been launched by the family of missing St. John Fisher student Ken DeLand, Jr. He was last heard from in November while studying abroad at the University Grenoble Alpes in France.

“We’re worried. We don’t know where he is,” said Ken DeLand, Sr. with his family gathered around his dining room table in Sodus.

He said it was on November 27 that 21-year-old Ken Jr. left his French host family’s home and boarded a train for Valence, France. His phone was pinged by police on November 30. Then on December 3 he entered a local store in Montelimar, but there’s been no contact.

“Allegedly, the story says on the Internet it was an $8.40 transaction. And then we haven’t heard from him since,” said DeLand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4131L4_0jgllOJc00

Hour by hour, they’ve tried to reach out to Ken Jr. via phone, WhatsApp, and Facebook. With the authorities on the ground, DeLand says they’ve hit a wall.

“The language barrier can be difficult,” he said adding, “I’ve checked with the embassy. The embassy can’t give out any information, the Privacy Act prevents that from happening.”

DeLand says the act prevents any information about an adult from being released, without that person’s consent. It’s something Ken Jr. did not sign off on before leaving. DeLand says his son isn’t one to go ‘off the grid’.

“Before this, he was in contact with me almost daily,” said DeLand.

The family has launched a website hoping that anyone — stateside or in France — might be able to help. Now, all they can do is wait for whatever news might come of their son’s disappearance.

“At this point — I’m trying to stay positive. We’re all trying to stay positive,” said DeLand.

DeLand said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has started a Congressional Inquiry for Ken Jr. They have also involved the FBI. If anyone has any information, please leave a tip on the new website located here, or call the Office of Safety and Security at (585) 385-8025.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncoveringnewyork.com

ROC Lights at Victor Hills: Festive Christmas Fun Near Rochester

There are many great Christmas light displays in Upstate New York, and one of my favorites is ROC Lights at Victor Hills near Rochester. ROC Lights at Victor Hills is located in Victor in Ontario County, New York, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Rochester. With more than a million twinkling lights, it’s almost certainly the largest Christmas light show in the Rochester area and one of the largest in all of western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, swimming pool on 3 acres in Avoca NY

View the gallery: Full basement, two story barn, fireplace. Country Home with Barn and Pool on 3 acres in Avoca NY. This home has a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor, and a large pantry. Entertain around the gas fireplace in the large family room with cathedral ceilings. Down the hall are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. French doors lead to your partially covered, wrap-around deck that leads to the pool. Full basement offers an abundance of space with a great room for entertaining including a built-in bar and sink. Includes a two-story barn with electric. Enjoy this beautiful country setting surrounded by trees. $199,900.
AVOCA, NY
13 WHAM

Crash in Genesee County injures six

Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
FARMINGTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation

PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
PERINTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy