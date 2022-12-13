35-Year-Old Bobby Hickman Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Dayton (Dayton, TN)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dayton on Sunday night.

The accident happened close to Cliftview Lane on Cranmore Cove Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Bobby Hickman, 35, the driver, was traveling north when he crossed the center line and veered off the road to the left.

Hickman overcorrected, leaving the road on the right side as he crossed back over the centerline.

According to the report, Hickman's car then ran into some trees, a pole, and a guardrail.

He was declared dead at the scene by the officials.

According to the THP report, Hickman was buckled up at the time of the collision.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

