Florence, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

MUSC Health Florence best in South Carolina for maternity care: Report

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized as the best hospital in South Carolina for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy), according to U.S. News & World Report. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Time is ticking to send packages in time for Christmas; USPS prepares

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the holiday season which means the United States Postal Service is in the middle of its busiest time of the year. So far this holiday season- the post office has accepted more than eight billion packages and pieces of mail. If you're hoping to...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Pepsi bottling plant coming to North Myrtle Beach industrial park

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is expanding operations in Horry County and will be located at the new North Myrtle Beach industrial park. The company's $15 million investment will create 27 new jobs and include a 164,850-square-foot distribution warehouse at the Palmetto Coast...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

