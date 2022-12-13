Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Florence organization building housing for women, children receives $100K donation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence organization that helps to provide housing for women and their children got a large donation Friday to continue its mission. Wesley Stokes asked the community members to match his donation of $50,000 to House of Hope for Hope Village. That's a community of...
wpde.com
15-year tradition: Marion woman makes sure children wake up to presents Christmas morning
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman has one goal this season - she wants every child to have a present to open on Christmas morning. Ellen Baldwin has been providing toys for children in her community for more than 15 years. Since 2007, she's gotten the help of...
wpde.com
Man steals children's presents under Christmas tree at Marlboro Co. home: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A McColl man was arrested Thursday after breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday night, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Trails Edge Road in the McColl area for a burglary.
wpde.com
Florence woman creates 'National Lampoon Christmas Vacation' holiday light display
WPDE — A Florence woman has won the ABC15 Holiday Lights Contest with her impressive display paying tribute to a Christmas classic. Kim from Florence has decorations highlighting the movie "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation," even adding a TV and speaker that plays the movie on a loop. She said...
wpde.com
Portion of downtown Florence getting makeover to celebrate history of beloved barbershop
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence was awarded a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile to help create the North Dargan Street Mural Pocket Park that is next to a barbershop that's been in the downtown district for more than 60 years, according to a news release. The park...
wpde.com
New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
wpde.com
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man is accused of hitting a resident at Pee Dee Regional Center while working there, according to an arrest warrant sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., 33, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
wpde.com
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
wpde.com
Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
SC man walking from coast to coast and back raising awareness for homelessness
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — One South Carolina man has made it his mission to walk from the east coast to the west coast and back. His journey of strength and purpose brought him to Leesville, where he’s waiting wait out the weather. His name is Michael Anderson. Michael...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
wpde.com
2 charged after shots fired into Darlington County home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a home Wednesday night in Darlington. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on Kant Avenue in reference to a report of someone shooting into a home. According to a...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence Co. golf club ditch identified as missing 66-year-old man
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County coroner has identified a body that was found Wednesday in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 66-year-old Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel, of India, left home walking early Wednesday morning, but when he didn’t return, his family called for assistance.
wpde.com
66-year-old suffering from possible dementia missing in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials need help to find a missing 66-year-old in Florence County. with possible dementia. Bansibhai Patel of Westbrook Drive was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home. Deputies said he was last known to be wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants...
wpde.com
1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
wpde.com
MUSC Health Florence best in South Carolina for maternity care: Report
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized as the best hospital in South Carolina for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy), according to U.S. News & World Report. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where...
wpde.com
Time is ticking to send packages in time for Christmas; USPS prepares
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the holiday season which means the United States Postal Service is in the middle of its busiest time of the year. So far this holiday season- the post office has accepted more than eight billion packages and pieces of mail. If you're hoping to...
wpde.com
'Everything is gone:' Marlboro Co. family devastated after losing home to fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joe Crowley said Christmas just won't be the same for his family following a fire that all but destroyed their home last Friday morning in Marlboro County. Crowley, his wife and teenage son lived at the home. Officials with the Blenheim Fire Dept. said...
wpde.com
Pepsi bottling plant coming to North Myrtle Beach industrial park
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is expanding operations in Horry County and will be located at the new North Myrtle Beach industrial park. The company's $15 million investment will create 27 new jobs and include a 164,850-square-foot distribution warehouse at the Palmetto Coast...
