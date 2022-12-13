Read full article on original website
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Aac Technologies Updates On Progress Of Proposed Spin-Off And Separate Listing Of Aac Optics On Shanghai Stock Exchange
Dec 16 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc :. * AAC TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF AAC OPTICS ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE. * DECIDED TO DELAY TIMETABLE FOR PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF AAC OPTICS. * SSE ACCEPTED APPLICATION INITIATED BY AAC OPTICS...
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic reserve - official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a senior...
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
BRIEF-Reitmans Canada Ltd Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
* REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * REITMANS CANADA LTD - Q3 REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.4% TO $205.6 MILLION. * REITMANS CANADA LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
BRIEF-Aspen Group Says Estimated Distribution For H1 FY23 Is 3.50 AU Cents Per Security
* ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF 3.50 AU CENTS PER SECURITY FOR FIRST HALF OF FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
Czech government proposes energy caps for large firms
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will discuss later on Wednesday capping electricity and natural gas prices for large firms on the same level as prices for households and small firms that are already in place, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said. The price will be set at 5...
Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
(Reuters) - Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and renegotiating wages as surging inflation raises food and energy bills for staff over the winter. Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend losses in early trade
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE (1009 EST/1509 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are lower on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the...
U.S. lawmakers want Buttigieg to speed deployment of connected vehicles
(Reuters) - The Democratic chairman and the top Republican on the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged the Biden administration to take an active role in helping automakers deploy "connected vehicle" technology to avoid crashes. Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio and incoming chair Sam Graves in a letter Thursday...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks doze, but alarm set for 2 PM
Utilities lead S&P 500 sector gainers; materials weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS DOZE, BUT ALARM SET FOR 2 PM (0950 EST/1450 GMT) The main U.S. stock indexes are...
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases -Bloomberg News
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported. CMRG was set up this year to...
US STOCKS-Futures slide as hawkish Fed quashes policy pivot hopes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S stock index futures dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.
US STOCKS-Wall Street slides more than 1% on angst over hawkish Fed
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) BoE, ECB raise rates by 50 bps each, see prolonged tightening. (Adds details, updates prices to open) By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's...
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from France and Benelux which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. Airbus announced that Tony Wood has joined Airbus board of directors as a non-executive director, replacing Lord Paul Drayson who resigned on the day of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
FTX bankruptcy judge allows media companies to argue for revealing customer names
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said on Friday that he will allow media companies to make their case that the collapsed crypto exchange must publicly disclose the names of its customers.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Delaware said the New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and the Financial Times could present their arguments on requiring FTX to disclose customer names at a hearing on Jan. 11.
LIVE MARKETS-The bulls return to emerging markets
Main U.S. indexes gain: DJI up ~0.5%; FOMC statement 2 PM EST. Industrials lead S&P 500 sector gainers; materials sole loser. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. THE BULLS RETURN TO EMERGING MARKETS...
