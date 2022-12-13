Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Preparing for winter weather in the Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Since Thursday December 15th, the Twin Tiers got pummeled with winter weather and will continue to receive more snow and ice until Friday night. The National Weather Service has released a public information statement containing snowfall reports from Thursday to Friday morning for various locations across the region. The snowfall reports can be viewed below:
WETM
First Winter Storm of the season arrives Thursday
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:. TONIGHT:. It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20...
WETM
Dry weather stays for Wednesday, snow and ice move in Thursday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry in the Twin Tiers tonight, but how long will the dry weather stay? More details below:. The overnight hours start off mostly clear, but cloud cover builds up slowly overnight. Partly cloudy skies by midnight. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Lows in the upper teens.
Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
owegopennysaver.com
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
Update: Sheriff announces travel advisory until noon Friday due to heavy snow
Update (Thursday, 9 p.m.): The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has announced a travel advisory for the whole county, lasting until 12 p.m. Friday, as a result of the ongoing storm. Sheriff Derek Osborne stated in an alert that the forecast is calling for five inches of snow to accumulate...
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Anti-ice trucks to travel across several counties throughout the day
Montoursville, Pa. — In preparation for Thursday's winter weather, PennDOT will be pre-treating high-traffic roads in several counties. Anti-icing trucks will be spraying a wet salt brine solution on road surfaces. Roads in Snyder County were treated on Tuesday. Today, PennDOT is treating roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. Salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to brine tanks on PennDOT trucks. All salt...
Schools on lockout for second time this week
Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.
uncoveringnewyork.com
8 Festive Christmas Light Displays in Upstate New York to Visit in 2022
Throughout Upstate New York, there are many great spots to get some holiday cheer. And, while not all of the best things to do in December are centered around the holiday season, at these great Christmas light displays in New York, you are sure to find some holiday season joy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
WETM
Mike D'Aloisio 2021 Joel Stephens Award - Final Speech
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A flashback to the final Coach D speech at the Kiwanis Luncheon in December 2021. Coach D'Aloisio passed away in the spring of 2022. Mike D’Aloisio 2021 Joel Stephens Award – Final Speech. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A flashback to the final Coach D...
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Comments / 0