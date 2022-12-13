Read full article on original website
April court martial date set for Marine drill instructor charged in death of recruit from NJ
A military court has set an April 24 court martial date for a Marine drill instructor charged with negligent homicide in the death of a recruit from New Jersey.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
New Jersey officials confirm first child flu-related death of 2022
The first death from the flu season in New Jersey was confirmed Friday. A male child under 12 months old died from pediatric influenza last week, according to the state’s Department of Health Influenza and Respiratory Illness weekly report. No further details on the child’s death were provided for...
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
Mount Vernon rebounding from financial mismanagement over several years
Mount Vernon officials say they're rebounding from financial mismanagement by their predecessors over the last several years.
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
Cortlandt man accused of burglarizing several homes
State police say the incidents stretch back to October in the Philipstown, Putnam Valley and Cortlandt areas.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital.
St. James family wins 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' with festive holiday display
News 12's Joe Arena was at their house to speak with the winners and get a look at the festive decorations.
Mount Vernon Animal Shelter to close its doors
City officials confirmed to News 12 that the shelter will be closing at the end of next month. For now, the shelter will remain open as staff attempts to adopt out animals.
