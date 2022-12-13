ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey officials confirm first child flu-related death of 2022

The first death from the flu season in New Jersey was confirmed Friday. A male child under 12 months old died from pediatric influenza last week, according to the state’s Department of Health Influenza and Respiratory Illness weekly report. No further details on the child’s death were provided for...
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
