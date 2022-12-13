BRIEF-Modine Battery Thermal Management System Selected For New Flyer's Xcelsior Charge Ng™ All-Electric Bus

Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023
BRIEF-SkinBioTherapeutics Launches Placing To Raise Minimum Of £2.5 Mln
* SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - LAUNCH OF PLACING TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £2.5 MILLION AND REX RETAIL OFFER. * SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC - RETAIL OFFER TO RAISE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL £1.0 MILLION
Surefire (ASX:SRN) reports massive, wide & continuous vanadium intersections at Victory Bore
Latest assays have boosted Surefire Resources' (ASX:SRN) confidence in its Victory Bore vanadium deposit. The assays have highlighted massive, wide & continuous vanadium intersections across the deposit. The company reported wide vanadium intersections with widths of up to 92m @ 0.41% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5). SRN has identified three distinct...
