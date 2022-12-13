Read full article on original website
Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding
The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we can get these approved, then that will assist us in getting the money out to school districts sooner so that they can start putting these different safety measures in […] The post Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
KYTV
Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
KATV
Arkansans are more food insecure than other Americans, study finds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A report released Friday from the Arkansas Governor's Food Desert Working Group finds that Arkansans are more likely to be food insecure than other Americans due to income instability, financial hardships, lack of transportation or nearby grocery stores, and/or other health issues. Based on a...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in four days for some Arkansas teachers
Eligible teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the Christmas holiday. The bonuses are set to provide relief to nearly all teachers at Fort Smith public schools for working through the coronavirus pandemic and having to adapt to remote learning.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out in four days to Maryland teachers
Employees at a Maryland school district will receive an early Christmas present this week, providing some extra cash during the holiday season.
talkbusiness.net
Pistole promoted at Arkansas Farm Bureau
The Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) Federation announced that Bryan Pistole has been promoted to Director of Public Relations. The promotion comes after eight years with the Federation, where he most recently served as creative director. Pistole has more than 30 years of experience in graphic design, video production, web services and event management.
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
Arkansas Attorney General directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to general revenue fund
This story was updated at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to include additional comments from Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wants the Arkansas Legislature to decide how to spend more than $140 million in opioid settlement money awarded to the state. Rutledge is directing the […] The post Arkansas Attorney General directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to general revenue fund appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
kuaf.com
Preventing Land Loss Through Conservation, Heirs' Property Education and Land Management
There are thousands of farms in Arkansas, some families do not have an estate plan for when the time comes to pass down ownership of the land. This can lead to heirs’ property ownership. Although the Keeping it in the Family program exists to introduce conservation practices to yield a better profit for farmers, it also provides education resources for heirs' property owners.
myfoxzone.com
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss bill banning TikTok from state agencies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas could soon join other states that have banned the use of TikTok on state-issued devices. Last week, we told you how governors from multiple states including Oklahoma and Texas have banned the app with executive orders. An Arkansas senator has filed a bill to...
KTLO
State broadband office urges Arkansans to verify federal broadband map
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging all Arkansans to verify the newly published federal broadband map. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are being asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.
Strep cases spiking in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
talkbusiness.net
Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery makes key staff positions
State Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery announced Friday (Dec. 16) several key positions for his incoming administration. He will be sworn into office on Jan. 10, 2023. “I am extremely proud of the quality people we will be bringing into the Treasury but ecstatic at the great team that is being retained from the current administration,” Lowery said. “Treasurer Milligan has assembled an outstanding team of professionals who have expressed their desire to be retained and I am happy to report we have offered and received acceptance from over 20 of the 35 positions in the Treasurer’s office.”
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,761 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,761 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,646 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 537 new cases per day in the state,...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
HEALTH MATTERS: Baptist Health uses new device to transport donor hearts
Baptist Health has a new way to transport donor hearts and give transplant patients a better chance at life.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Lawmakers approve $20 million for Arkansas court management system upgrade
An Arkansas legislative subcommittee on Tuesday approved $113.9 million in federal COVID relief funds to upgrade the state’s court management system and support broadband projects. The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will use $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to accelerate development of a new system...
