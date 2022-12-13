ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding

The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we can get these approved, then that will assist us in getting the money out to school districts sooner so that they can start putting these different safety measures in […] The post Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate

Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansans are more food insecure than other Americans, study finds

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A report released Friday from the Arkansas Governor's Food Desert Working Group finds that Arkansans are more likely to be food insecure than other Americans due to income instability, financial hardships, lack of transportation or nearby grocery stores, and/or other health issues. Based on a...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Pistole promoted at Arkansas Farm Bureau

The Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) Federation announced that Bryan Pistole has been promoted to Director of Public Relations. The promotion comes after eight years with the Federation, where he most recently served as creative director. Pistole has more than 30 years of experience in graphic design, video production, web services and event management.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Attorney General directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to general revenue fund

This story was updated at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to include additional comments from Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wants the Arkansas Legislature to decide how to spend more than $140 million in opioid settlement money awarded to the state. Rutledge is directing the […] The post Arkansas Attorney General directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to general revenue fund appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Preventing Land Loss Through Conservation, Heirs' Property Education and Land Management

There are thousands of farms in Arkansas, some families do not have an estate plan for when the time comes to pass down ownership of the land. This can lead to heirs’ property ownership. Although the Keeping it in the Family program exists to introduce conservation practices to yield a better profit for farmers, it also provides education resources for heirs' property owners.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

State broadband office urges Arkansans to verify federal broadband map

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging all Arkansans to verify the newly published federal broadband map. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are being asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Strep cases spiking in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery makes key staff positions

State Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery announced Friday (Dec. 16) several key positions for his incoming administration. He will be sworn into office on Jan. 10, 2023. “I am extremely proud of the quality people we will be bringing into the Treasury but ecstatic at the great team that is being retained from the current administration,” Lowery said. “Treasurer Milligan has assembled an outstanding team of professionals who have expressed their desire to be retained and I am happy to report we have offered and received acceptance from over 20 of the 35 positions in the Treasurer’s office.”
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,761 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,761 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,646 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 537 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE

