2022 is quickly drawing to a close, and what better time is there to reflect upon the year's events? Spotify Wrapped has already been and gone. That was swiftly followed by PlayStation's 2022 Wrap-Up. And thankfully, for all the Nintendo gamers out there, Nintendo's Year in Review is also upon us.

14 HOURS AGO