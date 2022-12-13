Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5
The ASUS ZenFone 9 is one of the most powerful compact smartphones in the market at the moment. We’ve compared it to a number of devices thus far. Well, in this article, we have another such comparison in mind. Here, we’ll compare the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 is over two years old at this point, and some of you are probably thinking of upgrading at this point. The Pixel 5 wasn’t exactly a high-end phone when it launched, so… it may be time to move up the ladder.
Android Headlines
Motorola expands list of phones getting Android 13 update
Motorola initially released a list of phones getting Android 13 back in August. It included only 10 devices on that list, which is not a whole lot. Well, the company has now decided to expand that list. Motorola has expanded its list of phones which are getting Android 13 update.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked in dummy units
If rumors are to be believed, then we are now less than two months away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The new Galaxy flagships are said to break cover in early February next year. We have already seen the phones in renders, thanks to leaks back in September. Today, we have real-life pictures of alleged dummy units of all three Galaxy S23 models.
Android Headlines
Google quickly reverted a change to Wallet Quick Settings tile
Google has quickly reverted an annoying change to the Wallet Quick Settings tile on Pixel phones. The tile briefly showed the full name of a card earlier this week, a change from the existing approach of showing just the last four digits. But the old behavior is now back. Google...
Android Headlines
Check out the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle early
If you take a look at the gallery below the article, you’ll see the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle. Shop Disney India has already listed the product online, providing us with a look at the product. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle is coming on December 17. For those of...
Android Headlines
We have Realme 10s specs before launch
Realme is planning on launching the latest entry into its Realme 10 series of phones. Although this device is launching tomorrow, we have a pretty significant leak today. We have some early insight into the specs for the Realme 10s before tomorrow’s launch. We’re all used to different variants...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi proves toothpaste can't help your phone's scratched screen
There are all sorts of myths related to smartphones out there. One of them claims that toothpaste can fix your phone’s scratched screen, well, at least help out a bit, but Xiaomi says it cannot. Xiaomi proved that toothpaste can’t help your phone’s scratched screen. The company...
Android Headlines
These exciting features could come with the next Android 13 beta
Even though Android 13 is out in the public, Google still has a beta program for Pixel users to test out new features coming to the platform. The next update we expect to see will arrive in March 2023. However, thanks to 9To5Google, we have an early glimpse of some of the features that may come in the March beta update.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 is official with 165Hz display, 125W charging
Motorola has announced its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Moto X40. The device got announced in China, though it is coming to global markets. Chances are it will be named the Motorola Edge 40 Ultra globally, though. The Motorola Moto X40 is quite a powerful smartphone, needless to say. A...
Android Headlines
Apple Is Collaborating With Google And Mozilla To Develop Speedometer 3
Apple, Google, and Mozilla have announced that they are collaborating on the development of Speedometer 3, a benchmark tool that measures the performance of modern web browsers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the tech industry, as these three companies are some of the biggest players in the field and make three of the most popular browsers in the world: Safari (Apple), Chrome (Google), and Firefox (Mozilla).
Android Headlines
1Edge is an immensely useful floating window app
There are a ton of floating window apps out there, which you can call upon by swiping from one side of the screen. Not all of them work well, though, and very few are as useful as the 1Edge app. 1Edge is a floating window app, and it’s immensely functional...
Android Headlines
Twitter might force users to personalize their ads
According to Platformer, Twitter is working on a new plan to save its ad business by forcing users to opt in to personalized ads. This might be a part of Elon Musk’s plan to make up for the losses after he announced the company is losing $4 million a day.
Android Headlines
Budget Motorola Moto G53 is here with 120Hz display, audio jack
In addition to announcing the Motorola Moto X40 flagship, the company also introduced its budget offering, the Moto G53. This handset is a lot more affordable than the company’s flagship, of course. The Motorola Moto G53 is now official, the company’s new budget offering. We’ll get to the...
Android Headlines
Samsung updates its Quick Share app with new features
Samsung‘s filesharing app Quick Share is getting a new update. Now rolling out via the Galaxy Store, version 13.3.02.10 of the app brings several visual and functional improvements. The official changelog supplied by Samsung mentions four major changes. For starters, the latest version of the app will show devices in the order they were found when searching for new devices. This will make it easier to locate the device you’re looking to share files with.
Android Headlines
Nothing is late with Android 13, here's why
Android 13 officially launched a couple of months ago, and this platform is making its way to more third-party Android manufacturers. One company to release this update to its phone is Nothing, but it’s users have been waiting a while. In an interview with Android Authority, Pei explains this whole delay with getting Android 13 on the Nothing Phone (1).
Android Headlines
2 methods to bypass verify pin after reset on Android devices
FRP (Factory Reset Protection) is a clever security measure to protect the data of your phone from being stolen. Anyone who steals your phone can’t use it without knowing your Verify Pin or Google account credentials – even after doing a factory reset. But sometimes Google FRP can be a nuisance when you are locked out of your own phone – because you bought it second-hand or performed a Factory Reset for example.
Android Headlines
December update live for Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 in the US
Samsung is rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US. The rollout began recently and comes just a few days after the international release. This month’s security update patches 80 vulnerabilities. As of this writing,...
Android Headlines
How Android phones are making learning easier in schools
Technology keeps evolving every day and permeates nearly every sector without exception. For instance, the education sector is having a taste of this technological revolution. The significant rise of the ndroid smartphone has proven that the traditional chalkboard and textbook approach to education is fast becoming insufficient for this new generation of learners.
Android Headlines
New Galaxy S22 & A52 update brings latest vulnerability fixes
There’s no end to the flurry of software updates coming out through Samsung‘s doors. On one hand, the company is rapidly seeding Android 13 to its remaining eligible Galaxy devices as it seeks to complete the update before the end of 2022. On the other hand, the firm is picking up the pace with its December security update. The latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has reached a few more Galaxy devices today. Namely, the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy A52, both of which have already received Android 13.
