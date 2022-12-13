The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday night at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Agenda items include amending an ordinance to redefine the wage scale and compensation plan for the fire department; an ordinance to waive competitive bidding and authorize the purchase of six Ford police vehicles for the police department; a resolution to change the name of the building inspection department to the Planning and Engineering Department; authorization to create a line item and budget adjustments for the Planning and Engineering Department; approval to appropriate ARPA money to water and sewer projects; Methvin Sanitation consumer price index adjustment; and an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO