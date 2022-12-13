Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison Fire Department responded to a residential fire call in the Skyline Heights neighborhood Tuesday related to Christmas lights. After a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home, firefighters on the scene worked to put out the flames in a living addition to the home’s garage. They contained the flames without any injuries or total loss of the structure. Firefighters believe the fire started as a result of an overloaded circuit.
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
KTLO
December 30 declared Barney Larry Day in Mountain Home
During the retirement reception Thursday for Baxter Health’s Vice President of Business Development and Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Barney Larry was presented with a proclamation from Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams declaring December 30 Barney Larry Day. Larry’s efforts have raised millions of dollars for Baxter Health...
Mountain Grove pedestrian killed by semi
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain Grove woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer unit in the early morning of Dec. 14. Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, was walking on U.S. Highway 60 a mile west of Mountain Grove. According to a crash report, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a […]
KTLO
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Alice Lou Webb of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Alice Lou Webb died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
New “pocket park” coming to Hardy
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Hardy Mayor Ernie Rose has weeks left in office, but before his term is over, he has one more project to get started. A pocket park, which is a smaller form of a park, will be built on the south side of Main Street. He says...
houstonherald.com
Woman dies after struck by trailer-truck
A Mountain Grove woman died late Wednesday night after she was struck by a trailer-truck unit on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said the eastbound 2007 Kenworth driven by Stephen W. Howell, 39, of Middleton, Tenn., struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, at about 11:30 p.m. about one mile west of town.
KTLO
Gassville budget work session Thursday night
The Gassville City Council will be holding a budget work session Thursday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 203 South School Street.
howellcountynews.com
Father, 32, dies in crash outside South Fork
A Caulfield man died and three women were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 on Highway 160 one mile west of South Fork. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the eastbound 2020 Ford F150 driven by Carolyn Robertson, 61, of West Plains, crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Chevrolet S10 head on.
Missing girl found safe in Branson
UPDATE 12/15/22 10:23 AM: The juvenile was located safely. BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last night. Shadalyn Thrash was reported missing on December 13, around 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the area of State Hwy 248 and Country […]
KYTV
Troopers investigate deadly crash on U.S. 60 near Mountain Grove, Mo., involving a pedestrian
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Mountain Grove. Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say Rebecca Thompson, 63, died in the crash when she was struck by a semi while in the roadway.
KTLO
Mary ‘Edna’ Marshall, 96, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 96-year-old Mary “Edna” Marshall of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Mary “Edna” Marshall died Tuesday at Hiram Shaddox Therapy and Living.
KTLO
MHHS bowling teams pick up sweep at Batesville
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams had a successful road trip on Thursday as they swept Batesville at the Hollywood Bowl. The Bombers breezed past the Pioneers 12-1 in the boys’ match. Caleb Foster led Mountain Home with a 414 series. Mountain Home edged out Batesville 7-6 in...
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes start of Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes the first of the two-day Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin. Greene County Tech and Rivercrest will play a doubleheader starting with the lone junior high game of the event at 4, Forrest City meets Manila at 7:30, and the host Bobcats face Woodlawn at 9:15.
KTLO
Thursday basketball results include Mammoth Spring teams advancing to Battle of the Border finals
The semifinals of the Battle of the Border were held Thursday at Mammoth Spring. Viola’s boys ended up falling to the host Bears 58-39. Mammoth Spring’s girls also advanced to the title game with a 57-39 win over Alton. Elsewhere, Harrison’s girls had a rough night on their...
KTLO
Bryan D. Pemberton. 61, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 61-year-old Bryan D. Pemberton of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Bryan D. Pemberton died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH City Council to discuss noise ordinance in Thursday’s meeting
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday night at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Agenda items include amending an ordinance to redefine the wage scale and compensation plan for the fire department; an ordinance to waive competitive bidding and authorize the purchase of six Ford police vehicles for the police department; a resolution to change the name of the building inspection department to the Planning and Engineering Department; authorization to create a line item and budget adjustments for the Planning and Engineering Department; approval to appropriate ARPA money to water and sewer projects; Methvin Sanitation consumer price index adjustment; and an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home.
KTLO
Cotter City Council meeting moved to Thursday due to holiday
The Cotter City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6 in the Cotter City Hall Council Chamber. This meeting has been moved up a week due to the Christmas holiday. On the agenda includes an update on the water and sewer application to ANRC; the 2021 water and sewer annual audit; a resolution to adopt the 2023 city operating budget; a resolution to consider a budget amendment to receipt additional grant funds for a police department vehicle; and ordinance establishing civil and small claims court venue; present the 2021 water and sewer rate study prepared by Arkansas Rural Water Association (ARWA); and to create a schedule for council workshop in January to discuss water rate increases recommended by ARWA.
KTLO
Viola girls win, Mammoth Spring JV boys fall in Battle of the Border
Two area basketball teams competed on the consolation side of the Battle of the Border Wednesday at Mammoth Spring. Viola’s girls advanced to Saturday’s consolation final after beating up on Couch 63-21. Mammoth Spring’s junior varsity boys were eliminated following a 42-30 loss to Couch.
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Comments / 0