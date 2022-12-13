Leadership Seacoast Class of 2023 announced

PORTSMOUTH – Leadership Seacoast has announced the admission of 41 members to its Class of 2023 cohort.

Leadership Seacoast is a seven-month civic engagement program where participants explore regional issues affecting the cultural, social, health, political, and economic lives of Seacoast residents through the perspectives of experts, on-site visits, readings, discussion groups, problem-solving exercises, and other experiential activities during 10 focused program days.

This year’s cohort includes individuals with a variety of personal and professional experiences, expertise, and connections. With an average age of 41, members of the Class of 2023 are employed in a broad array of industries, including corporations, small businesses, nonprofits, and the government.

The Leadership Seacoast Class of 2023:Jenna Anand, Rochester, Great Bay Community CollegeDanielle Barry, Newmarket, FedPointThomas Bebbington, Durham, Self-EmployedElizabth Belsito, Hampton, Granite United WayRobin Buckley, Berwick, Insights Group Psychological & Coaching ServicesAllison Bussiere, Portsmouth, GatherJohn (James) Butler, Portsmouth, Eversource EnergyDiana Carr, New Durham, New Hampshire Air National GuardCaileigh Chaffin, Portsmouth, The International Association of Privacy ProfessionalsMelissa Clark, Belmont, Meredith Village Savings BankMartha Clyde, South Berwick, Cambridge TrustRyan Cronan, Hampton, The Richards GroupShelley-Ann Cullen, Danville, Bank of New HampshireTimothy Cullity, Lee, FedPointCheri DeLorge, West Newfield, Piscataqua Savings BankGregory Doolittle, Ogunquit, Piscataqua Savings BankSusan Fraser, Dover, Lincoln Financial GroupDaniel Gannon, Durham, Southern New Hampshire UniversityRenee Giffroy, Rye, NH Art AssociationSteven Gonyaw, Portsmouth, Rise Private Wealth ManagementJessica Hamilton, Portsmouth, Southeast NH Habitat for HumanityAmy Hammershoy, East Kingston, Edward JonesKerry Houlihan, Stratham, Keane & MacDonald, P.C.Alexandra Kirade, Nottingham, Civitas StrategiesSarah Kuhl, Dover, Service Credit UnionJoshua Leonard, Barrington, Calling All Cargo Moving & StorageTom Maher, Newmarket, Self-EmployedChristana McKnight, Portsmouth, Star Island CorporationMatthew Miller, Portsmouth, Bernstein ShurAlexander Morris, Kingston, New Hampshire Air National GuardGabriella Olhava, Strafford, Hope on Haven HillHanna Schmidt, Dover, NovocureNathania Sitiwatjana, Dover, TD BankDouglas Smith, Saco, Kennebunk Savings BankBrenda Spinney-Reyna, Dover, FedPointJamie Swan, Dover, Community Action Partnership of Strafford CountyBeth Tener, Portsmouth, New Directions CollaborativeBeth Verity, Exeter, Sentry Hill at York HarborBrittany Wason, Rye, The Music HallJennifer Wentworth, Kittery, City of PortsmouthJulie Wiggin, North Hampton, HAVENLeadership Seacoast is deeply grateful to FedPoint for underwriting the Class of 2023. FedPoint, a versatile administrator of large-scale insurance and benefits program, is located on Pease Tradeport and has long supported Leadership Seacoast as a key community partner. In addition to annual support through sponsorship, FedPoint has also supported employees’ participation in the program, with nearly 20 employees having graduated from Leadership Seacoast.

The Class of 2023 will begin its journey on Wednesday, Dec. 14, during its Opening Day at the Brown Center in Durham. In addition to the Underwriting Sponsor FedPoint, Sheehan, Phinney, Bass and Green is also a Leadership Sponsor for the day.

Throughout the next seven months they will explore topics such as health and human services, education, economic development, criminal justice, the arts, the environment, and state and local government. Additional opportunities are provided for individual and group learning throughout the process.For more information about the Leadership Seacoast Class of 2023, and to see photos and biographies, leadershipseacoast.org/class-of-2023.

Based in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire, Leadership Seacoast is a nonprofit community engagement organization dedicated to enriching and inspiring both emerging and existing leaders within the Seacoast Community. Leadership Seacoast is one of over 3,000 community leadership programs in the U.S. providing the opportunity to meet and learn from those who are actively involved with issues that will shape the future of the Seacoast.Graduates of the program leave with an expanded awareness of the issues impacting the Seacoast region, a network of leaders who can support each other in building a stronger community, and a demonstration of the interconnectedness of the topics covered during the program year.For more information on becoming a corporate sponsor or program candidate, visit leadershipseacoast.org.