whatsupnewp.com
Office of the Attorney General reminds Rhode Islanders of approaching dates for recently enacted firearms legislation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Following the United States District Court issuing a decision today refusing to enjoin Rhode Island’s ban on large capacity magazines, the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General reminds Rhode Islanders of two key dates for recently enacted firearms safety laws in Rhode Island:
State Climate Panel votes to accept updated greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan
The panel charged with assessing state efforts to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, catalyzing government agencies to do their part in cutting GHGs, and strengthening the resilience of Rhode Island communities to prepare for the effects of climate change voted today to accept the 2022 update to the state’s 2016 GHG emissions reduction plan. The product of a 14-month process involving over 20 public listening sessions and nearly 400 sets of written comments submitted by members of the public, the update identifies specific priority actions to reduce GHGs in the electricity, transportation, and thermal sectors.
Governor McKee taps National Guard to help run warming station
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor said Wednesday that he activated the state National Guard to help run a warming station in Providence for the homeless. The move comes as Democratic Gov. Dan McKee faces a lawsuit over his decision to evict people camping in tents outside of Rhode Island’s State House.
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Rhode Islanders invited to kick off the New Year with #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites Rhode Islanders to kick off 2023 and celebrate the New Year by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year, nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the hikes. This hike, the seventh such event DEM has hosted, is set for 11 AM to 1 PM.
‘Six Picks’ local music for gifting this holiday season
Here’s a holiday gift idea for the music fan in your life. Buy local music! “Six Picks Local Music, Holiday edition” includes some of our favorite new releases from RI-based artists, plus a few honorable mentions. Tell us your favorites in comments below. Various Artists – Fire...
