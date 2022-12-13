ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 2

WJTV 12

Baton Rouge woman accused of boyfriend’s poisoning death found guilty of murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD: Adult, child injured in fire at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One adult and one child were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue near Siegen Lane. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

UPDATE on officer-involved shooting in Gonzales

UPDATE: Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has provided additional details related to yesterday’s Gonzales Police Officer-involved shooting incident resulting in a fatality. The subject involved was identified as Joseph White Jr. of St. James Parish. The initial 911 caller indicated a woman was being “pistol-whipped”. Upon encountering the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

