explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remain in Effect for Venango County; Freezing Rain and Wind Gusts Are Anticipated.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh...
wnynewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Brings Slick Driving Conditions To Our Area
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — From Ripley to Randolph, freezing rain paved the way for slick driving, and for some, walking conditions during the day Thursday. Ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch in parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties made travel difficult early on in the day, with untreated side streets, back roads, sidewalks and parking lots the prime place for black ice to form.
butlerradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Mixed Precipitation Looms
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Butler County that runs from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. According to the alert, parts of Butler County could see a mixed precipitation through the overnight into Thursday morning. As of now, the forecast calls for .1 inches of...
explore venango
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
New area code coming for Trumbull County
Some residents in Trumbull County are set to receive a new area code.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
WFMJ.com
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
Oven fire damages home in North East
A fire damaged a home in North East overnight. Calls went out just before midnight for a fire in the 200 block of Gay Road. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home. The fire is believed to have started in the oven before spreading within the kitchen. That fire was […]
Fire crews battle early morning vehicle fire
City of Erie fire crews were busy battling a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning. Calls went out around 4:45 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the 700 block of East 23rd and Reed streets. When responders arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck’s engine engulfed in flames. The fire was under control quickly. There […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
explore venango
Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to police, the accident happened on Friday, December 9, around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Whippoorwill Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 38-year-old Mallory L. Adams of Cranberry.
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
Groundbreaking held for new Starbucks on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek
Another business prepares to make their presence known in Harborcreek. On Monday, Starbucks held a groundbreaking for its new store. The coffee shop will be located on Buffalo Road behind the Chipotle Mexican Grill. There’s no word on when the new restaurant will be open to the public.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Ugly Sweater Party at Deer Creek Winery set for December 23
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. Bring a friend, a co-worker, or a sister, or make it a date night at Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party!. Come enjoy live music and Christmas giveaways, and have...
erienewsnow.com
Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message
Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
explore venango
Rose M. Roush
Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2022. Born March 7, 1931 in Dubois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Litch and Emma Schreckengost. Rose attended schools in Falls Creek and graduated from Dubois High School. She went to Nursing School...
explore venango
Lloyd E. Neiswonger
Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. Born on February 24, 1935, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Lloyd E. and Evelyn S. (Dwyer) Neiswonger. He...
