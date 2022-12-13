1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Thompson’s Station (Thompson’s Station, TN)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Thompson’s Station on Monday.

The crash happened on Highway 431 at around 2:00 p.m.

Police said the collision involved only one vehicle.

At Wilhoite Road and Ober Brienz Ln. on Highway 431 (State Route 106) crews responded to a vehicle fire.

Officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The name and identity of the victim have not been released.

It is unsure what caused the crash and how it happened.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved is yet to be found.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

