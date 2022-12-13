Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:17 a.m. EST
2 cities pursued more school for kids. Only 1 pulled it off. RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Facing massive pandemic learning loss, the superintendent in Richmond, Virginia, tried to remake one of the most untouchable aspects of school – the academic calendar. His goal was to give kids more time with teachers. It’s the kind of drastic intervention some experts say is needed to help students recover after two-and-a-half years of interrupted schooling. While school board members in Richmond said it would be too expensive and disruptive, a district 20 miles away, in Hopewell, became the first in Virginia to adopt full-year schooling systemwide. Richmond’s superintendent met opposition from teachers and parents, particularly among more affluent families.
FOX 28 Spokane
US poised to ban shark fin trade, pleasing conservationists
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia. The practice of shark finning, whereby sharks are caught for their fins and their carcasses then dumped back into the ocean, has been banned in U.S. waters for decades. But the U.S. remains a major hub for the brisk trade, where as many as 73 million fins are sliced off of sharks globally every year. The proposed ban is part of a defense spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign.
FOX 28 Spokane
El Paso grapples with surge of migrants, braces for more
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in El Paso, Texas, are describing a humanitarian crisis as they grapple with the daily release of roughly 1,600 migrants to local shelters and the streets of the border city in freezing temperatures. They also say they are prepared for even larger immigration flows if Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week as scheduled. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Thursday that the city is offering overnight hotel rooms to migrants, whose numbers are exceeding the capacity of local shelters. The Department of Homeland Security is indicating it may release more migrants into the U.S. when Trump-era aslyum restrictions end next week.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Danielle Deadwyler goes all in
NEW YORK (AP) — In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler gives one of the most powerful and subtly expressive performances of the year. Deadwyler has been making her mark for several years in series like “Station Eleven” and “Atlanta,” and in the Western “The Harder They Fall.” But her performance as Mamie has catapulted her to another stratosphere. It’s made Deadwyler a top contender for best actress at the Academy Awards, and an easy choice for one The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Deadwyler says she wanted “to be the person to bear the weight” of playing Mamie Till.
FOX 28 Spokane
University of California workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California has reached an agreement with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system. The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. It was being watched by public universities across the country with academic workers taking on growing roles once reserved for tenured track faculty.
FOX 28 Spokane
Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe
NEW YORK (AP) — According to a judge’s secret contempt ruling, Donald Trump’s company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a $4,000 fine. Court records made public Tuesday show that the Trump Organization was found to have been “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders, to the detriment of Manhattan prosecutors who were left ill-prepared to question witnesses. The subpoenas preceded the Trump Organization’s July 2021 indictment on criminal tax fraud charges for helping executives avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company was convicted this month and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.
