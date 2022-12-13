ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana

The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.

