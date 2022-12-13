The Worldwide Electric Kettle Industry is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting
DeciBio Consulting LLC’s latest market report, “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth and Trends (2019-2025),” predicts that the Next generation Sequencing market will grow to ~$9.3 billion (USD) in 2025 driven primarily by clinical adoption in oncology settings across the patient journey, including early detection and monitoring.
Woonsocket Call
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Woonsocket Call
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Woonsocket Call
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
Woonsocket Call
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Woonsocket Call
Global Emission Monitoring System Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Siemens and ABB Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market. The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
Woonsocket Call
Global $145+ Bn Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $145.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The future of the global car rental...
Woonsocket Call
Global Male Toiletries Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Male Toiletries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global male toiletries market size reached US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Protein Shampoo Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Shiseido Company - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global protein shampoo market. The global protein shampoo market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to...
Woonsocket Call
North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by...
Woonsocket Call
South African Air Transport and Aviation Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022: FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir Show Strengthened Positions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Air Transport Industry and Aviation Ground-Handling Services in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Investing in Projects Across Canada to Build Clean Energy Future
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”
Woonsocket Call
World Digital Biomanufacturing Market Development Analysis Report 2022: Technology Growth Opportunities in the Adoption of Digital Twins, Incorporation of Predictive Analytics, & Targeted Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report analyzes the progress that the biomanufacturing industry has made in terms of digitalization and how the industry embraces technological advancement to lower its biomanufacturing footprint and overcome the limitations of traditional methods. Digitalization...
Woonsocket Call
Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2022: Development of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Military Vehicles Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Technology, System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion, Transmission System), Platform, Mode of Operation & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The military vehicle electrification market will be USD 3.5 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
Global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report 2022 to 2027: Innovative Improvements in HPV Tests Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up HPV Testing, Co-Testing, Primary HPV Testing), PAP Test), End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician's Offices & Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global HPV testing and Pap test market...
Woonsocket Call
Global Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast Report 2022 - Players Include Altametris, AT&T, Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), BAE Systems and Bell Helicopter Textron - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022/2023 World Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market for civil UAS promises to be one of the most dynamic aerospace growth sectors for the next decade, emerging from a $7.2 billion market (value of air vehicles) in 2022 to more than triple to $19.8 billion by 2031. That represents a 10.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in constant dollars.
Woonsocket Call
Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies 2022: Monetization Opportunities and Strategies in a Competitive Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies. It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.
