The Worldwide Electric Kettle Industry is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”

1 DAY AGO