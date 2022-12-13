ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Granby, CT

Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlaZC_0jglZUrY00

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment.

“It was good. It was long, but we’re back home, and that’s what matters,” said Connecticut Air National Guard member Brian Weller, holding two of his four sons.

The 103rd is known as the Flying Yankees. They fly and maintain C-130 cargo planes. About 100 men and women deployed on a foggy morning back in August, not knowing what exactly they would be doing halfway around the globe in Djibouti. Their work still has to be kept quiet.

“It’s a lot of counter-extremist operations as well as great power competition. A lot of nations competing for influence over there,” explained Lt. Steven Tucker of the Connecticut Air National Guard.

It is important to work, but it left empty chairs at many dining tables.

“Thanksgiving was rather sad without him,” said Jill McClenning, whose son was deployed. “So, the whole family will be together, and it will be very exciting.”

There is another reason they wanted these troops back home today. It’s the Guard’s birthday. The Connecticut National Guard was first formed on Dec. 13, 1636.

The other half of the unit flies back on their C-130s Wednesday. They are dealing with the weather along their route. The important thing is that they will all be home with their families for the holidays.

“These guys are my everything, so to be home with them and have free time in the aftermath of this deployment with my family, dedicated time to them, it’s everything. It’s everything,” emphasized Lt. Col. Neil Byrne of the Connecticut Air National Guard.

The only people happier than they were to be back were the families waiting to welcome them.

“I’m really, really happy to have him here,” said Ava Byrne, his daughter. How important is it to have him home for Christmas? “Really important.”

And Connecticut is really thankful for their service and sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranked 7th deadliest state for pedestrians: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Pedestrian deaths are on the rise, and in Connecticut, the number of fatalities leaves the state as one of the deadliest across the country. According to a new study, conducted by the car insurance app Jerry, Connecticut has the seventh-highest number of pedestrian deaths, falling only behind Kansas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Mississippi, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Gallery displays pictures of Sandy Hook months after tragedy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting. A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House. There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Transgender athletes score legal victory in Connecticut case

Transgender athletes in Connecticut and their advocates secured a victory on Friday when an appeals court ruled that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) may move forward with a policy that allows transgender girls to compete on female sports teams. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that discrimination against […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Southbury Takes On the Nazis

In the late 1930s, in an attempt to avoid a second world war, countries around the globe worked to curb increasingly hostile Nazi aggression through policies of appeasement. The United States did its part by not only avoiding military intervention in Europe but also by allowing the German-American Bund (the American wing of the Nazi party) to set up camps across the country. When the Nazis moved into Southbury, however, local citizens reacted forcefully, eventually pushing the anti-Semitic settlers out of the state.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy