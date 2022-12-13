Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
NewsChannel 36
'Code Blue Nights' triggers warming station in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An organization in Elmira started its first annual 'Code Blue Nights' resource. This resource is a way to help the homeless stay in a warm place and off the streets when temperatures and wind chills dip below 32 degrees. "The warming station is open anytime it’s...
Steuben County taking comments on raising tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County will take comment on the proposal to raise the income limit for seniors and people with disabilities for property tax exemptions. Ahead of the Dec. 19 legislature meeting at 10 a.m. in Bath, there will be public hearings on the proposal. An announcement from the County said […]
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
New Vestal Fire Station Being Built Next to Kohl’s, Target Stores
Workers are busy constructing a new fire station next to a busy shopping center in Vestal. The building will be located just south of the Kohl's department store in the Parkway Plaza. The site is east of the PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale and Target stores. A former American...
Tompkins-Tioga Catholic Charities may suspend services after 173% rent increase
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Catholic Charities of Tompkins-Tioga said it may need to suspend its services during a search for a new location after the Town of Nichols raised rent by almost 175%. In 2019, CCTT signed a five-year lease with the Town of Nichols to operate at 139 Roki Boulevard, a building owned by […]
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area
I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
NewsChannel 36
Kids enjoy a not-so-typical 'Shop with a Cop' event in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Forest Rangers, State Troopers, and local police officers came together at the VFW in Bath to help make Christmas a little brighter for local children. "Shop with a Cop" took place on Thursday morning, but it was different than your typical "Shop with a Cop" event.
Harris Hill, Park Station, Fairgrounds reservations open in January 2023
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Though winter is upon us, Chemung County is already preparing for next summer, announcing reservations for Harris Hill and the fairgrounds will soon be open. Chemung County announced that at 7 a.m. on January 3, reservations for Harris Hill, Park Station, and the Chemung County Fairgrounds will open. The amusement park […]
Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
cortlandvoice.com
Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
Neighbors Make Holiday Season Plea for Justice for Aliza Spencer
Amid the traditional holiday decorations on a Binghamton street as Christmas approaches sits a somber memorial to a 12-year-old girl who was fatally shot last spring. Aliza Spencer was killed on the night of April 21. The sixth-grade student at East Middle School died shortly after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near the family's Bigelow Street home.
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
