Tioga County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022

UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

'Code Blue Nights' triggers warming station in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An organization in Elmira started its first annual 'Code Blue Nights' resource. This resource is a way to help the homeless stay in a warm place and off the streets when temperatures and wind chills dip below 32 degrees. "The warming station is open anytime it’s...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building

A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Kids enjoy a not-so-typical 'Shop with a Cop' event in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Forest Rangers, State Troopers, and local police officers came together at the VFW in Bath to help make Christmas a little brighter for local children. "Shop with a Cop" took place on Thursday morning, but it was different than your typical "Shop with a Cop" event.
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County

A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Neighbors Make Holiday Season Plea for Justice for Aliza Spencer

Amid the traditional holiday decorations on a Binghamton street as Christmas approaches sits a somber memorial to a 12-year-old girl who was fatally shot last spring. Aliza Spencer was killed on the night of April 21. The sixth-grade student at East Middle School died shortly after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near the family's Bigelow Street home.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
