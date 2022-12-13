ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury County Deputy Brad Miller Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Williamsport Pike (Williamsport Pike, TN)

 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Williamsport Pike.

The accident happened close to Williamsport Pike on Highway 43.

Maury County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a Maury County deputy, Brad Miller, died while directing traffic on Highway 43 and was involved in a collision.

It is not yet released how many cars were involved in the collision and who is the responsible suspect for the crash.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol are involved is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 13, 2022

Source: WSMV

