Oliver Kayden Eugene Brown, infant son of Tesela Davis and Josef Brown, born November 16, 2022, passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms on Dec 12, 2022. His short 26 days were filled with love. Oliver touched many lives and was loved by so many. He will forever be remembered as “TUF”. He was the toughest, bravest little boy. His family will forever cherish the short time he was with them.

EDMONTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO