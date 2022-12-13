Read full article on original website
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
Linda Fay Keith
Linda Fay Keith, 74, of Smiths Grove passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab Facility. She was born in Glasgow on March 11, 1948, to the late Malcolm Keith and Norene Herron Keith. Mrs. Keith was of the Methodist faith and was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
James Marshall Doyle
James Marshall Doyle, age 75 of Park City, departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. The Jeffersonville, IN native was born on April 9, 1947 to the late Marvin Bransford Doyle and Elizabeth Lamastus Doyle. He was married to Peggy Hargrove Doyle, who survives.
Lizzie Kay Vaughn
Lizzie Kay Vaughn, 58, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. She was born December 14,1964 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late James Bulle and Janie Pedigo Bulle. Lizzie loved dancing, sewing, crocheting, and coloring in her free time. She...
Danny Wayne Wade
Danny Wayne Wade, 63, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY was a retired employee of Allen County Water District and a son of the late John William “Bill” Wade and Mary Vernell “Sissy” Lonas Wade and husband of the late Penny King Wade.
Mae Pierce Judd
Mae Pierce Judd of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Owen Pierce and Zellie Rayburn Pierce, was born on Sunday, September 4, 1932 and departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Glasgow Health and Rehab Center. She was 90 years, three months, and nine days of age.
Jessie Mae Vincent
Jessie Mae Vincent, 78 of Clarkson, KY passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Stanley Harston and Myrtle Petty Harston and wife of the late Albert Jackson Vincent. She was preceded in death by...
Edward Eugene Bewley
Edward Eugene Bewley, 54, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Covington, KY native was a employee of Cornerstone Information Systems, attended East Willow Church of God and Victory Hill Ministries and member of the Omega Force. He was a son of the late Jessie Eugene Bewley and Mary Jean Britt Joyner, who survives.
Michael David Preyer
Michael David Preyer, 64, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Deer Park, CA native was an aerospace engineer for Northrup-Grumman. He was the son of the late David Michael Preyer and Robert and Virginia Holt Coombs of California, who survive. No...
Ella Bybee Kinslow
Ella Bybee Kinslow, 81, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born March 6, 1941 to the late Ethel Strode Bowles and John Anderson (Ped) Bowles. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress at Handmacher Fashions, a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She is...
Laverne Jaggers Meredith
Laverne Jaggers Meredith, age 80, of Park City, departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her residence. The Louisville, KY native was born on June 16, 1942 to the late Herman and Beulah Horton Jaggers. She was married to Kenneth Meredith, who also preceded her in death. Laverne...
Oliver Kayden Eugene Brown
Oliver Kayden Eugene Brown, infant son of Tesela Davis and Josef Brown, born November 16, 2022, passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms on Dec 12, 2022. His short 26 days were filled with love. Oliver touched many lives and was loved by so many. He will forever be remembered as “TUF”. He was the toughest, bravest little boy. His family will forever cherish the short time he was with them.
Roger Berton Payne
Roger Berton Payne, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Gamaliel, KY native was a retired employee of D & M Electric, a former roofer and loved sailing and camping. He was a licensed Master Electrician in the state of Kentucky, member of Port Oliver Yacht Club and chosen sailor of the year in 2005 and a Christian. He was a son of the late William Berton “B” Payne and Daphna Davis Payne.
Wanda Graham Day
Wanda Graham Day, age 76, of Cub Run, departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Signature Healthcare Hart County. The Hart County native was born on September 11, 1946 to the late Lester and Barbara Nunn Graham. Wanda was a former federal employee for the Hart County FSA...
Burkesville murder suspect arrested in California
BURKESVILLE — A man connected to a murder in Cumberland County was arrested in California last week. Kentucky State Police said the arrest stems from an investigation started on Sept. 26. Police responded to a home along Glasgow Road and discovered a man inside dead. Troopers and detectives responded...
Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation
GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
Chamber of Commerce announces newest board members
GLASGOW — The Barren County Chamber of Commerce announced its newest board members in a statement Wednesday afternoon. Chamber members voted in the election and the votes were ratified at the Dec. 8 meeting of the board of directors. Those newest members include Katie Billingsley, Kim Glass, Kole Wilkinson, and re-elected to serve a second term, Jim Lee.
Mr. James, K. “Jimmy” Bryant
Mr. James Keith “Jimmy” Bryant of Burkesville, Kentucky died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence in the Dutch Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, having attained the age of 82 years, 10 months, & 11 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Saturday, February 3, 1940 the son of Elmer and Bernie (Walker) Bryant. He was a Christian Man of the Methodist faith, member of Dutch Creek United Methodist Church, was a machinist for Tyson Bearings, and loved his Nascar Racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Douglas Bryant, sister, Betty Groce, brother-in-law, Charles Acree, grand son-in-law, Corey Murphy.
Reba Geenett Estes Fish
Reba Geenett Estes Fish, age 89, of Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Born May 2, 1933 in Summer Shade she was a daughter of the late Earnest and Vadie Gibbons Estes. She was the widow of Glyn Fish. Geenett worked...
Farmers RECC announces newest president, CEO
GLASGOW — The Farmers RECC Board of Directors would like to announce that Mr. Tobias (Toby) Moss has been selected to become the next President and CEO of Farmers RECC. He will succeed Mr. William T. Prather, who is retiring after serving as President and CEO since 2007. Moss...
