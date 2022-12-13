Mr. James Keith “Jimmy” Bryant of Burkesville, Kentucky died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence in the Dutch Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, having attained the age of 82 years, 10 months, & 11 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Saturday, February 3, 1940 the son of Elmer and Bernie (Walker) Bryant. He was a Christian Man of the Methodist faith, member of Dutch Creek United Methodist Church, was a machinist for Tyson Bearings, and loved his Nascar Racing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Douglas Bryant, sister, Betty Groce, brother-in-law, Charles Acree, grand son-in-law, Corey Murphy.

BURKESVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO