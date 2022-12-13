ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”

CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Area Transit releases Christmas, New Year’s holiday bus schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will be modifying its hours for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Both the fixed-route LINK service and the door-to-door ASSIST service will see some changes. Casper Area Transit announced its schedule for the holidays as follows:. Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New events venue coming to Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

WANTED: Lawrence Felter, escapee from Casper

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence Felter who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Lawrence Felter is described as a 46-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’11” tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Joyce R. Bowden

The Bowden and Wolfe families formerly of Casper, WY sadly announce that Joyce R. Bowden passed away from complications of COPD on November 19, 2022 in Kingman, AZ. Joyce was born at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, WY on March 23, 1952 to Jack and Pauline Wolfe. She attended local elementary schools and then graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970. Joyce married James (Jim) Bowden on December 20, 1973 in Casper. The Bowden’s raised two sons in Casper; Andrew and James. Andrew now lives with his family in Thornton, CO. James moved to Kingman with the family.
CASPER, WY

