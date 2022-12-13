Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Chance for snow, minus-25-degree windchills coming to Casper Mountain before Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — An Arctic air mass is expected to move into western and central Wyoming Saturday through Monday, bringing temperatures 10–20 degrees colder to the region ahead of Christmas, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, a high near 22 degrees...
oilcity.news
Negative windchills expected in Casper; chance for more snow ahead of the holidays
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some cold temperatures and windchills overnight Thursday and into the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper could dip to as low as 7 degrees overnight Thursday with minus-10-degree windchills expected. Casper Mountain’s low is...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 reopens; much of Interstate 80 and 90 still closed late Wednesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Casper has reopened, with no unnecessary travel warnings around the Casper area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The section of interstate was closed on Tuesday night as winds whipped up several inches of new snow. Interstate 80 from Cheyenne...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
oilcity.news
I-25 again seeing closures between Douglas and Cheyenne after reopening Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 25 was temporarily reopened to traffic across Wyoming earlier on Wednesday, sections are closed again, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday due to winter conditions,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”
CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
Watch a Fireball Explode in the Sky Over Bar Nunn, Wyoming
There was an unexpected spectacular sky event over Wyoming a few days ago that was captured by a doorbell security camera. It was a brilliant fireball that exploded over Bar Nunn. This short doorbell security camera video was just shared with a brief backstory:. November 2, 2022 doorbell camera in...
oilcity.news
NCSD: Midwest, Red Creek schools close; all others open on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Most schools in Natrona County will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, according to the Natrona County School District. NCSD states that buses will not run to Midwest and that Midwest and Red Creek will pivot to virtual learning. Most interstates and major highways are closed...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit releases Christmas, New Year’s holiday bus schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will be modifying its hours for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Both the fixed-route LINK service and the door-to-door ASSIST service will see some changes. Casper Area Transit announced its schedule for the holidays as follows:. Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas...
oilcity.news
New events venue coming to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/7/22 – 12/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
wyo4news.com
WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and...
oilcity.news
‘Wind’s Home’ photography exhibit on display at Casper College’s Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery
CASPER, Wyo. — A photography exhibition titled “Wind’s Home” by Eric Krszjzaniek is on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery in the Casper College Music Building, 1451 Lisco Drive. The photographs feature scenes of the Wyoming landscape, according to the college’s announcement. “Krszjzaniek’s work has...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Boys & Girls Clubs hosting ‘Christmas Family Night’ in Casper on Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is hosting a “Christmas Family Night” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at its Main Club, 1701 East K St. in Casper. “We have tons of fun activities planned, like decorating wooden ornaments and...
wyo4news.com
WANTED: Lawrence Felter, escapee from Casper
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence Felter who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Lawrence Felter is described as a 46-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’11” tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes...
oilcity.news
Obituary: Joyce R. Bowden
The Bowden and Wolfe families formerly of Casper, WY sadly announce that Joyce R. Bowden passed away from complications of COPD on November 19, 2022 in Kingman, AZ. Joyce was born at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, WY on March 23, 1952 to Jack and Pauline Wolfe. She attended local elementary schools and then graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970. Joyce married James (Jim) Bowden on December 20, 1973 in Casper. The Bowden’s raised two sons in Casper; Andrew and James. Andrew now lives with his family in Thornton, CO. James moved to Kingman with the family.
